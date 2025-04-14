Introducing the EuroStack initiative: Could this turn the tide on hyperscale cloud in Europe?

If you have not heard of EuroStack, you might first guess it’s merely an EU-centred walled garden for IT. However, the idea is more about levelling the global playing field by building a much more open, collaborative stack.

Francesco Bonfiglio, CEO of cloud exchange platform Dynamo, an Italian cloud services company, says EuroStack’s all about teaming up to create a European tech ecosystem alternative, including cloud. The concept answers a new wave of protectionist practice and sovereignty concerns that have increasingly come to the fore worldwide.

“We need to do something. We understand the importance of digital infrastructures, and cloud in particular, as a new strategic infrastructure for the economy, societies, politics and democracy in general,” Bonfiglio tells Computer Weekly.

The hegemony of giant tech firms, often in the US, has continued to loom larger. In cloud, this is signified by the growing dominance of hyperscalers – especially Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google. Of course, the power of Silicon Valley stems in part from capital investments over decades that cannot today be easily replicated. However, that’s not to say nothing can be done.

What is EuroStack? A EuroStack pitch document came out in January 2025 which notes that 2024’s Draghi competitiveness report identified that a failure to take “full advantage of the digital revolution” is a key cause of Europe acquiring an “economic laggard” status. An industry-driven initiative, EuroStack therefore seeks to develop an integrated digital ecosystem, with an entire value chain encompassing software, services, hardware and solutions. According to the 100 or so organisations involved so far, the IT environment has become “fundamentally extractive, with data and economic rents appropriated through unfair bargains between super-dominant providers and us, the dependents”. A growing body of laws and regulations representing “multiple attempts” at competition intervention have failed – and slowed home-grown companies further with compliance demands. “Further, the ‘occupation’ of spaces is massively accelerating as US hyperscalers are aggressively marketing AI tools and services as key to European growth and prosperity,” it says. The topline objective is to boost security, redundancy and resilience, opportunities, sovereignty and governance through direct industry action, bottom-up rather than top-down. This should be supported by five policy pillars: Recognise and define a European digital industrial policy (EDIP) across European commission functions.

Build strategic digital infrastructures, first by aggregating “best of breed” existing assets and supporting them with integration platforms, then by increasing industry collaboration.

Support this aggregation with public and private investments, including in costly parts of the value chain.

Select aligned interventions and measure results in terms of business outcomes that drive economic autonomy.

Seek cooperation with third-party states that share common goals.

A successor to Gaia-X In a sense, EuroStack appears a successor to a more or less stillborn Gaia-X. Bonfiglio says the Gaia-X concept had “the political message” but less of a clear action plan. One key for EuroStack is ensuring organisations and consumers trust digital services and platforms. Technological quality and innovation is available in Europe, if not always adequately commercialised. Also, many remain nervous about data handling, privacy and intellectual property (IP). “We need to make that simple,” Bonfiglio says. “We need transparency, controllability and interoperability. And if you want to lock me in, I won’t let you in.” Cloud federation has to go beyond technical federation too because no single operator will invest in becoming interoperable with another without related business opportunities. Concretely, cloud services providers Aruba, Ionos and Dynamo have just introduced the Sovereign European Cloud API (SECA) as a best-in-class industry standard for cloud infrastructure management. The next requirement is for potential customers to be able to find the European solutions they need. Bonfiglio says providers all over the world can and perhaps should build their own version of EuroStack, even organisations from the US itself: “They don’t want to be hostage to these three private companies either.” Cloud infrastructure services investment globally is still growing. Canalys reported 20% year over year to Q4 2024 and similar for 2025. However, 64% of that total spend is on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Bonfiglio estimates that European providers have less than a 10% share of the market – and that share is shrinking, with most European datacentre capacity already either owned or rented by hyperscalers. “In 2028, hyperscalers will likely control 75% of our datacentres. It’s an application of ancient colonisation techniques – only now it’s not tea plantations but GW and square metres,” says Bonfiglio. “But we can start to change this now, leveraging our existing assets.”