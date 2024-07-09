Atos jumps on ‘moving train’ for Euro 2024

This summer’s men’s European Football Championship in Germany has been a showcase for how digital technology can transform the consumption of sporting events, but the unseen services and teams supporting logistics are the unsung heroes.

While broadcasters wow consumers with Euros coverage, the digital tech running event logistics will be classed a success if nobody even notices it’s there.

Atos took responsibility for IT planning and the delivery of core operational systems. Its sporting events team, in conjunction with Uefa tech teams, built a large temporary IT infrastructure able to cope with the demands of competitors, spectators, partner businesses and global broadcasters.

For the current tournament, Uefa’s information technology and communications support about 120 staff working at 11 sites, made up of the 10 stadiums where matches are played and the International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) in Leipzig, which hosts the heart of IT operations and the broadcasting centre. Each of the venues have IT service desks, open for a total of 6,354 hours during the tournament.

Atos’s current contract with Uefa will see it do the same in four years’ time in the UK and Ireland. In 2022, it won a contract with Uefa National Team Football, which hosts the Euros, to be its official technology partner.

While consumers see the final result of much of the work through broadcasts, what is not seen is the massive logistical efforts to ensure the tournament runs smoothly. This is where digital technology does its invisible work.

It might appear mundane, but if a critical member of staff arrives at the wrong place at the wrong time, or even the right place at the right time but with the wrong digital identity, disruption is possible. Multiply this thousands of times and there could be major problems. This can range from a group of sponsors being denied entry to a stadium to match officials missing a flight.