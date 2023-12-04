Atos selected for UEFA Euro 2024 IT contract

Atos has been awarded the contract to provide core IT services to support next year’s European international football championship in Germany.

The UEFA Euro 2024 contract will see the French IT services firm take responsibility for IT planning and the delivery of core operational systems.

The tournament, which will see 24 teams compete in Germany in June and July next year, requires IT to support the participants, fans and the media.

UEFA provides B2B systems to customers such as international broadcasting companies, including the football service platform that stores and distributes past and current UEFA football data to external broadcasters and media. This includes data on fixtures, results, line-ups, standings and statistics.

It also provides systems to support the logistical challenge of running football events, with thousands of participants and hundreds of thousands of spectators to coordinate. These include accreditation and access control systems, as well as those to support venue parking, transportation, catering and guest management. There are also mobile services to allow spectators and fans to engage with the event online.

Atos will provide on-site and remote support from different locations, with IT managers, application coordinators and service desk operators present in all 10 stadiums hosting the matches. There will also be IT staff at the international broadcast centre located in Leipzig, which will host UEFA’s IT command centre. Other teams will provide remote assistance from locations including Switzerland and Spain.

UEFA’s events CEO, Martin Kallen, said: “We look forward to making the [tournament] an extraordinary digital experience for all our football fans and the European football family. Benefiting from the extensive expertise acquired by Atos as an IT partner on major sporting events, we are delighted to be working together to deliver the most connected Euro ever.”

Patrick Adiba, CEO of Atos Major Events, said: “Atos is excited to work alongside UEFA to provide a seamless experience to all the people attending the [tournament] – the football fans, media and all the stakeholders involved. Our whole core expertise will serve this competition to successfully onboard all football fans worldwide.”

Atos is also global IT partner and chief IT integrator of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), providing technology and services to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, for which it recently opened the technology operations centre.