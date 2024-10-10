Afas leads the way with four-day work week in the Netherlands

In the run-up to Prinsjesdag, the traditional opening of the Dutch parliamentary year where the government presents its budget and policy plans for the coming 12 months, labour unions CNV and FNV have been vocal about their plans for a shorter working week in the Netherlands.

The FNV, the largest trade union in the country, is leading the charge in this workplace revolution, advocating for a four-day, 32-hour working week.

Zakaria Boufangacha, vice-president and coordinator of collective bargaining agreements at the organisation, said: “We want to address the labour market shortage. Research shows that a four-day work week actually increases the labour supply. It improves productivity and reduces absenteeism, making full-time work more attractive.”

This summer, Dutch software company Afas presented its plans for a four-day working week for the whole company, starting on 1 January 2025, when the company will close its doors every Friday.

“We are one of the first major companies in the Netherlands to introduce the four-day working week in this way,” said Afas CEO Bas van der Veldt. “Of course, we realise this is far from feasible for every company, but we hope this is the start of a movement. This is about a great work-life balance, being an attractive employer, and having a new vision of work – rigorous and innovative. And about the most important thing of all – doing what makes you happy as a person and makes others happy.”

Afas wants to encourage employees to pay extra attention to themselves, provide informal care, care for children, volunteer, and help others in need. For this reason, Afas is calling it “development day”.

“Time is a scarce commodity for everyone. We seem to be in a rat race and don’t always get around to what really matters in life. By introducing this day, there is more time for that,” said Van der Veldt.

People working at Afas will not suddenly sacrifice benefits such as salary, pension and holiday pay due to the introduction of the four-day working week. Employees will also continue to work eight hours a day as usual. Those who already work a four-day week will be compensated.

Measuring productivity In the past 25 years, the productivity of Afas employees has increased by 650%. Van der Veldt sees the introduction of the four-day working week as a great innovation opportunity and thinks it will actually make the company even more productive. “It is a huge step, which we look forward to,” he said. “We have seen recently that a lot is already possible. From using smart automation, AI [artificial intelligence] and other tools, to joint implementation and online job interviews. We are very confident that more creativity than ever will emerge.” We want to address the labour market shortage. Research shows that a four-day work week actually increases the labour supply. It improves productivity and reduces absenteeism, making full-time work more attractive Zakaria Boufangacha, FNV Afas is the first major Dutch company to switch to a four-day working week and close the office for a day. The coronavirus crisis sparked discussions about introducing such working arrangements. In the UK, tech company Krystal Hosting backtracked on similar plans late last year, saying customer service would suffer. However, Afas is convinced the four-day working week should also benefit customers. “To provide even better service, we will focus even more on innovation and efficiency than we already do. We have, for instance, already set up our support department proactively for several years – our employees monitor customers’ use of the software, see problems coming, and help customers early on to prevent incidents.” Also, the company said a service team would always be available on Fridays. The concept of a four-day week is not new in the Netherlands, a country renowned for its part-time work culture. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), nearly half of all employed people in the country work part-time, with 73% of employed women working part-time. The Netherlands dangles at the bottom of the list regarding the average number of working hours per week – just over 30, compared with over 43 hours in Greece. On the other hand, the Netherlands has a higher employment rate, including for women. “The solution is not to reduce the number of hours, but to tap into new people,” said Pierre Koning, professor of labour market and social security at VU University Amsterdam. “Afas can afford a four-day working week because they make a lot of profit. But if everyone starts doing that, it becomes problematic and impacts labour market shortages and workloads more.” The Dutch approach to work-life balance has long been a subject of international interest. A four-day working week trial in 2023 at 61 companies in the UK found that 40% of workers in the trial experienced less stress and 70% fewer burnout symptoms.