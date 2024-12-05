UK medical trial of four-day week finds staff happier and more productive

Learning technology firm Thrive has taken part in the UK’s first medical trial of the four-day work week, which found that shorter hours lead to happier, more productive staff.

Conducted by Thrive in partnership with the University of Sussex, the trial collected data on 115 Thrive employees between July and October 2024, including research tests such as MRI scans, blood tests and sleep tracking, as well as weekly questionnaires covering their workplace experiences and wellbeing.

Regular feedback was also sought from Thrive customers – which the company supplies with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning management system (LMS) to help them train and upskill their employees faster – to determine the impact of the trial on quality of service, while sales and product metrics were also evaluated to assess the effects on business productivity.

According to the results, there were notable improvements in a number of employee wellbeing metrics – particularly those related to stress levels, sleep quality, and detachment from work – indicating a significant improvement in work-life balance.

This includes a 20% reduction in sleep problems, a “considerable” 8.6% reduction in perceived stress, a 14.7% decrease in “emotional exhaustion”, and a “statistically significant” 5% reduction in anxiety symptoms.

“The results speak for themselves. These significant improvements in areas related to physical and mental wellbeing demonstrate the transformative power of a four-day work week,” said Charlotte Rae, research lead at the University of Sussex. “Improved sleep quality and reduced stress and exhaustion are factors that could have a significant impact on our health, with the potential to enhance our lives in and outside of work. This study provides further compelling evidence for the benefits of flexible working models.”

In terms of the impact on work productivity, the trial found that despite working fewer hours, the task execution of employees remained consistent, with many reporting increased goal attainment and self-efficacy. Researchers said this reflected a boost in their confidence and belief in their ability to achieve desired outcomes at work.

Cassie Gasson, co-CEO at Thrive, said that being a tech-focused business brought a range of advantages to the firm when conducting the trial: “Working in the tech space means our teams are naturally aligned with using tools like AI, which allowed us to streamline workflows and prioritise the work that matters most.

“As creators and users of AI-powered solutions, we’ve seen first-hand how impactful it can be in enabling flexibility without compromising on results, which has proven beneficial in the context of the four-day work week.”

She added that while Thrive’s teams are already equipped with the skills and tech to make the most of a four-day week – as the company has used its platform to continually upskill its own workforce – the trial highlighted that success depends on fostering the right culture to make the working changes sustainable.

“Because of this, we recognise that this approach doesn’t suit every business or team dynamic,” she said. “By balancing flexibility with customer needs, we’re exploring how to make the four-day work week a sustainable option for the future, opting for a seasonal approach going forward.”