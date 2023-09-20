HP encourages channel to help users improve working environments

The channel has a key role to play in enabling customers to establish a successful hybrid working strategy as large numbers of workers continue to share their frustrations with the way their employers approach the issue.

Research from HP has shone a light on the current attitudes of UK knowledge workers, with 65% viewing their relationship with their jobs as “unhealthy”, with negative impacts on their health and wellbeing.

Just shy of three-quarters of those that were quizzed indicated they would be prepared to earn less to be happier at work.

The supplier’s first Work relationship index should act as a spur to its channel base because of the headline revelations about high levels of user dissatisfaction.

“This research highlights the opportunity business leaders have to strengthen the world’s relationship with work – in ways that are good for both people and business,” said Neil MacDonald, UK and Ireland channel director at HP.

“It is our role as leaders to demonstrate and encourage workers to find the balance between productivity and happiness,” he added. “The most successful organisations have healthy cultures that enable employees to excel in their careers and thrive outside of work.”

The risks of employers getting the hybrid working balance wrong is significant, with HP’s survey unearthing tales of workers struggling with mental and physical health. There are also impacts on morale and engagement, with increased disengagement at work along with greater feelings of disconnection.