Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

This has been a week when some familiar names in the channel returned to their spiritual homes, others got the chance to show what they can do in the leadership position, and elsewhere firms looked for growth through fresh faces and experienced minds.

TD Synnex Miriam Murphy has returned to the distributor to take up the role from 8 April of its next European president. She will lead the distributor’s European executive board, which consists of geo leaders, as well as executives responsible for strategic business units and support functions in the region. She has been chief executive officer for Europe at NTT for the past couple of years, but before that served at TD Synnex for more than two decades in various leadership roles, including senior vice-president of advanced and specialised solutions for Europe, and regional leader for Northern Europe. “I am delighted and honoured to take up the leadership of TD Synnex’s European business. The company’s more than 7,000 co-workers in the region play a vital role at the heart of the channel ecosystem, fostering continuous evolution and seamless connections among vendors, partners, and their end customers. I am looking forward to supporting them as we strive to help all our channel partners to grow their businesses and deliver great outcomes to the market,” she said.

Apogee The managed workplace player has appointed James Clark as its new CEO to drive the company’s continued growth, focusing on a customer-first strategy within managed workplace services. Clark was CFO of Apogee from the point HP acquired the business in 2018, before taking up roles at HP in 2022. From April 2023, Clark was head of finance in the hybrid systems division at HP. “I know the journey that Apogee is on, and I shall be progressing the growth strategy developed under the fantastic leadership of my predecessor Aurelio Maruggi,” said Clark. “With the strength of a great brand like HP behind us, added to the investment we have made, Apogee is set to see strong growth in many areas of the business, especially managed IT services which we expect to double as a percentage of the business over the next three-to-five years.”

Sharp NEC Display Solutions The audio visual player has made a couple of changes, with Sian Cotty joining the end user sales team and Kate Butcher joining the channel sales team. “It is our people who represent our principles,” says Guy Phelps, end user sales manager at Sharp/NEC. “And it is this trust, integrity and empowerment of people that is not only appreciated by our customers, but also by our staff. “The joint venture has opened up many opportunities for growth and personal development within the company allowing talent to thrive and attracting fresh talent onboard. We are delighted to welcome Sian and Kate to the team.”

Logpoint Sean Muirhead has joined the cyber security firm as chief product officer (CPO) to help build products that fit the challenges customers and partners face regarding cyber threats. “Sean has an impressive track record in the cyber security industry with direct experience in security operations, sales, and product management and strategy,” says Christian Have, Logpoint CTO. “The conditions in cyber security are changing with expanding data and cyber security regulations and ever-changing methods of threat actors. Sean’s combined understanding of cyber risk, the threat landscape, and market trends is essential to strengthen Logpoint’s position and execution of the strategy to become a European cyber security powerhouse.”