TD Synnex adds more development muscle with Apptium

TD Synnex has added more depth to its ability to support as-a-service routes to market after snapping up Apptium.

The distributor will be adding the software development firm, which specialises in cloud commerce platforms, into the mix, providing more depth around its ability to deliver cloud-based tools that support both vendors and partners.

There is an existing relationship between the two firms, with Apptium – one of the partners supporting the distributor’s StreamOne platform – providing digital business orchestration tools.

Combining the businesses will improve life not only for TD Synnex channel partners, but also for the vendors the firm serves, with TD Synnex keen to stress it will also improve its future position and ability to attract fresh resellers into the fold.

Apptium is has established a reputation for developing platform-as-a-service offerings that enables the implementation of marketplaces and the ability to deliver e-commerce and cloud services.

“Bringing this technical expertise to TD Synnex allows us to execute on our strategy and continue investments in serving our customers as well as the incoming customers of Apptium,” said Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD Synnex. “Through this platform, we will strengthen support for our ecosystem partners and expand our addressable market over the next several years.”

Aside from the involvement with StreamOne, there are other benefits from the deal, with Apptium also able to deliver support for partners with a billing and subscription management platform.

“This transaction is fantastic news both for the vendors and customers of TD Synnex and those of Apptium, as it will drive greater value in our platform and depth of offerings,” said Rick Kapani, founder and CEO of Apptium.

The plan is for Kapani to remain at the helm of the business as general manager and senior vice-president. Apptium will continue serving its existing customers via the Apptium Cloud Commerce Platform.

Elsewhere in the market, Xerox Holdings Corporation completed its acquisition of Lexmark International.

The tie-up will inevitably have an impact on partners that have sold products and services from the vendors, and the role of Lexmark’s channel was highlighted as one of the attractions for the acquisition.

“We’ve long admired Lexmark’s strong print and managed print services reputation, robust client and partner base, and global presence,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “Over the years, we’ve built a collaborative partnership, and today, we take our business to the next level.

“Together, we will drive greater success for our clients and partners through a broader portfolio of print and managed print solutions, furthering our reinvention and solidifying our path toward long-term profitable growth,” he added.

In response, Allen Waugerman, who is stepping down as Lexmark president and chief executive officer with this deal closing, said: “Today is a pivotal moment for Xerox and Lexmark as these two great companies combine to shape the future of the printing industry.”

Bandrowczak will remain CEO of Xerox leading an executive team comprised of leaders from both Xerox and Lexmark. The unified leadership team is structured to accelerate innovation and scale, leveraging the deep bench of talent from both companies.