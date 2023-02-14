TD Synnex shares report on ESG progress

TD Synnex has published its first corporate citizenship report, building on the satisfiability goals it outlined a year ago.

The distributor’s Corporate citizenship report brings together its ambitions around its ESG objectives for the global organisation and signals where it is looking to make a difference.

The channel player conducted a materiality assessment that identified the ESG issues that were most significant to the company, and has been looking to establish across the business what good corporate citizenship looks like.

“Our approach to business growth has evolved to place sustainability at the core of our operational practices, and our deep commitment to innovation, people and the planet is essential to fulfilling our larger purpose,” said TD Synnex CEO Rich Hume.

“As we continue to invest and expand the way we serve our customers, co-workers and communities, we are grounded in the principles that have propelled our legacy companies to this unified point,” he added.

In terms of the environmental element in ESG, the channel player committed to reaching net-zero GHG emissions globally by 2045, and rolled out a sustainability training programme for staff to get up to speed with sustainability essentials and circular economy, which were also supported by a global sustainability working group that is also concentrating on those two areas.

The firm has also diverted around 350,000 mobiles that were heading to landfill through its new trade-in programme.