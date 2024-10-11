TD Synnex: AI and security top channel technology investments

TD Synnex has shone a light on where partners are looking to invest, with artificial intelligence (AI) and security two of the top areas.

The distributor shared the findings from its third annual Direction of technology report, which quizzes resellers on where they plan to invest.

The headlines from this latest instalment show partners are accelerating investments in AI and generative AI (GenAI), with almost half aiming to get into a position in the next two years where they can offer more services in that area.

At the same time, security continues to be a key technology segment the channel continues to invest in, driven by ongoing customer demand.

Described earlier this week at the Canalys Channel Forum as the “gift that keeps on giving”, security has continued to remain a top customer concern and a positive source of revenue for partners throughout a mixed 2024.

The TD Synnex report found resellers were wrestling with the challenge of delivering innovation but also balancing risk.

That sense of looking for flexibility was expressed on a more general business level, with the channel indicating it was looking for affordability and flexibility, and needed to be able to respond to evolving demands from customers.

Technology priorities Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD Synnex, said the report provided a clear idea of where the channel was investing and its technology priorities. “This year, we’re seeing much more detail on how partners are embracing the power of AI and cloud technologies while making technology more adaptable to the needs of their customers,” he said. “At the same time, they are balancing the need for robust security and regulatory compliance across all industries.” Other nuggets from the report included the recognition by a majority of partners of the value of certifications and specifications, around security, data privacy and AI, to help stand out from the competition.