TD Synnex cuts ribbon on finance operation

Customers know they have to continue investing in digital transformation, but economic uncertainty means many are keeping a close eye on the bottom line.

One option for resellers trying to encourage customers in this position to continue investing in technology is to encourage the use of finance.

A traditional source of finance has been through distribution, and TD Synnex has cut the ribbon on a fresh effort in the form of its Capital offering.

David Watts, senior vice-president and managing director for the UK and Ireland at TD Synnex, said the channel had to help promote continued investment in technology.

“As customers continue to digitally transform, there is more pressure on partners to provide alternative ways to pay for new technology. TD Synnex Capital gives partners the tools to offer a robust financing and leasing portfolio without added risk or cost,” he said.

“We are saying to partners, ‘Let our money work for you’. With our channel expertise and experience, focus on the customer, and the backing of one of the world’s largest IT distributors, we are confident that TD Synnex Capital will be the first choice for businesses in need of financing options for technology procurement,” Watts added.

The Capital option offers resellers the chance to give customers a monthly, annual or quarterly payment plan, removing risk for the partner and reducing the financial burden for the user.

Wayne Peters, global vice-president of financial solutions at TD Synnex, said it would extend the Capital offering across Europe over the next few months.

“We are excited to launch TD Synnex Capital in Europe and thrilled that the UK will be our first country in the region. The expansion of TD Synnex Capital in Europe will allow our reseller partners and vendors in the region to offer more flexible payment and leasing solutions to their clients, as well as engage on a transactional or even more strategic, programmatic level,” he said.

“Having our own captive finance company allows us to provide an exceptional customer experience from quote to funding, which is our top priority. This is the next step in delivering a truly integrated, global approach to the TD Synnex channel,” Peters added.

TD Synnex has been a consistent source of finance for the channel, and Capital is the latest effort in a long track record from the distributor in trying to get partners to take advantage of financing and leasing.