TD Synnex adds more finance options with Flexscription

Current economic concerns have brought into sharp relief the challenges of investing in IT but doing so against a backdrop of budgetary constraints.

There are already numerous options for the channel to offer customers wanting to pay via capital expenditure (capex), operating expenditure (opex) or through finance, and TD Synnex has added to that with the launch of its Flexscription service.

The distributor is working with CF Corporate Finance to deliver the the option, which is available through TD Synnex’s Tech-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform.

Through Flexscription, partners will be able to encourage customers to buy technology with no up-front costs and a number of options at the end of the contract, including returning the equipment, keeping it going at the same rate for a further 12 or 24 months, or making a one-off payment to buy the technology outright.

“With the tightening economic situation and some uncertain months ahead, Flexscription is arriving at just the right time,” said Alix Clements, business manager for B2B value-added services at TD Synnex.

“A lot of customers are looking for new and cost-efficient ways to fund the purchase of new IT solutions. With Flexscription, it’s really easy for partners to give them the kind of open flexibility they are seeking. It’s really easy to quote for a Flexscription and to process the order via TaaS,” she added.

The end-of-agreement options are also expected to be a differentiator when Flexscription is compared to other providers in the channel.

“No one has a crystal ball and businesses don’t know what position they will be in financially in two or three years’ time. They won’t want to find themselves having to deal with higher charges if they continue to finance equipment, or an unrealistic cost to purchase it outright,” said Clements.

“Flexscription removes any ambiguity and gives them clear options, written into the contract from day one. It’s a no-risk option for them, which will make it even easier for partners to sell.”

Finance has always greased the wheel in the channel, and the sector is seen as one that could deliver more value for customers if offerings like Flexscription were available.

Mike Yiannakou, director of CF Corporate Finance, said it had worked closely with the distributor to come up with the latest option.

“By offering clear end-of-contract options, we’re giving the customer greater reassurance and taking the risk out of financing hardware. We’ll be working with the TD Synnex team to offer reseller partners all the support and guidance they need in communicating the benefits and quoting for Flexscription contracts,” he said.

TD Synnex has continued to add product depth to its TaaS programme as the distributor looks to encourage resellers that want to offer a wide range of products and devices on a technology-as-a-service basis.