AV players jostling for channel attention at ISE

All eyes in the audio visual world are starting to focus on Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona, and ahead of next month’s event, there have already been some announcements of channel interest.

In a bid to expand the depth of its Bravia Professional Display range, Sony has announced an increase in its AV Alliance and Technology Partner Network.

The firm works with a range of 60 partners to add more depth on both the software and hardware fronts, and is adding a further 23 members to that list.

Sony divides partners into three buckets – content management, remote management and unified communications – to add both functionality into its products, as well as increasing the compatibility with third-party offerings.

“By collaborating with various organisations, we are strategically positioned to enhance our footprint in the professional AV sector and maintain our delivery of state-of-the-art products and solutions,” said Thorsten Prsybyl, European retail sales manager at Sony Professional Displays and Solutions.

“Sony is focused on increasing its presence in the digital signage arena, as evidenced by our growing number of partners in this field, which will remain a key priority for us in the future,” he added.

“With a strong and expanding partnership ecosystem in this market, we are well-equipped to meet the rapidly changing demands of the industry.”