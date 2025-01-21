unclepodger - stock.adobe.com
AV players jostling for channel attention at ISE
A number of vendors are lining up the launch of fresh professional displays at the industry event
All eyes in the audio visual world are starting to focus on Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona, and ahead of next month’s event, there have already been some announcements of channel interest.
In a bid to expand the depth of its Bravia Professional Display range, Sony has announced an increase in its AV Alliance and Technology Partner Network.
The firm works with a range of 60 partners to add more depth on both the software and hardware fronts, and is adding a further 23 members to that list.
Sony divides partners into three buckets – content management, remote management and unified communications – to add both functionality into its products, as well as increasing the compatibility with third-party offerings.
“By collaborating with various organisations, we are strategically positioned to enhance our footprint in the professional AV sector and maintain our delivery of state-of-the-art products and solutions,” said Thorsten Prsybyl, European retail sales manager at Sony Professional Displays and Solutions.
“Sony is focused on increasing its presence in the digital signage arena, as evidenced by our growing number of partners in this field, which will remain a key priority for us in the future,” he added.
“With a strong and expanding partnership ecosystem in this market, we are well-equipped to meet the rapidly changing demands of the industry.”
Meeting rooms and signage
Elsewhere, the focus on improving the technology partners can pitch to corporate customers was also the ambition of Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe. The firm is cutting the ribbon on its Sharp LM Series, aimed at providing options for meeting rooms and signage demands.
The 45- and 55-inch products should appeal to both private and public sector customers looking for decent-sized screens.
Ralph Kolen, product manager of interactive displays at Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe, said it was setting out its stall to appeal to a sizeable customer base. “With this new series, we are strategically addressing the growing demand for collaborative and interactive solutions across multiple industries,” he said.
ISE also offers Sharp NEC an opportunity to unveil its fresh branding and reinforce its commitment to partners.
Ian Barnard, senior vice-president of marketing and product management for EMEA at Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe, said: “With our theme, ‘New is Now’, we assert that whilst our brand name has changed, our people and relationships have not. Sharp/NEC continues to be the preferred partner and trusted advisor for channel and end-user customers worldwide.”
The AV channel has been increasing its options around digital signage, with TD Synnex Maverick one example of that ambition, adding Samsung’s professional displays and software to its portfolio earlier this month.
Mark Glasspool, senior director for UK and Ireland at TD Synnex Maverick, said there was an opportunity for these professional products to generate revenue for channel partners. “We see this as a huge opportunity, both for TD Synnex Maverick and our partners, particularly in the fast-growing digital signage market and the hospitality market,” he said. “Samsung adds considerable further strength to our portfolio.”