Mahi - stock.adobe.com
Partner feedback shaping Smart products
Audio visual specialist uses ISE to share latest offerings, acknowledging the role the channel plays in its strategy
The number of announcements of interest to the channel continue to emerge from the audio-visual ISE event in Barcelona.
In the wake of announcements from the likes of Sony and Sharp/NEC, interactive screen specialist Smart Technologies is hoping partners will take its latest offering to market.
The firm has launched a 27” touch screen that it’s expecting will appeal to those looking for interactive AV in markets including higher education and meeting rooms.
The Smart Board Mini is going to be handed to partners, who have inputted into its design, to take it out to the market.
The vendor has undertaken research to find out what customers want from a device, with it clear there is a need for real-time interaction, and being able to touch and write on a screen.
Use cases range from taking notes in meetings, using highlighting in teaching and annotating presentations. The aim is to challenge incumbent legacy projectors that offer limited functionality.
Jeff Lowe, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at Smart, said the channel had been asking for the product, and it was keen to get it into their hands. “It’s a very strong channel play,” he said. “The product and the demos, and the way that we showcase it, we are going to make lots of material available so people can really get a grasp of the different use cases for it.”
Hitting the mark
Fraser Smith, president of product at Smart, added that it worked with the channel to make sure fresh products hit the mark.
“We’re relying on our channel to help drive some of the momentum here,” he said. “We are very optimistic about it. Our partners have been asking for something like this. A lot of this has been taking their input.”
Lowe said the channel remained a crucial route to market for the firm and were key in ensuring its products were deployed and supported.
“Our channel partners are essential to Smart,” he said. “They serve as the critical link between our technology and the customers who rely on it. By leveraging their expertise and market reach, we not only expand our presence but also ensure that customers receive the highest level of support and service. We’re more than just a technology manufacturer – we provide a true partnership that guarantees our customers benefit from both innovative solutions and expert guidance at every stage.”
Lowe said the vendor was open to receiving feedback from partners as it continued to formulate its product roadmap. “We encourage our channel partners – and customers – to provide feedback because their insights are invaluable to our continuous innovation,” he said. “Their firsthand experience with our products and customers helps shape our roadmap, ensuring we address real-world needs. Every area of our organisation maintains open communication with partners, allowing us to understand their challenges and respond with solutions that support their success.”
Lowe added that events like ISE played an important role in providing a forum to speak to existing partners and make contact with fresh opportunities.
“ISE is a key opportunity for us at Smart to connect with AV channel partners and expand into new markets outside of K-12,” he said. “This event allows us to introduce new prospects in corporate, higher education and government sectors – areas where interactive technology is increasingly in demand.”