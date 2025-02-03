Partner feedback shaping Smart products

The number of announcements of interest to the channel continue to emerge from the audio-visual ISE event in Barcelona.

In the wake of announcements from the likes of Sony and Sharp/NEC, interactive screen specialist Smart Technologies is hoping partners will take its latest offering to market.

The firm has launched a 27” touch screen that it’s expecting will appeal to those looking for interactive AV in markets including higher education and meeting rooms.

The Smart Board Mini is going to be handed to partners, who have inputted into its design, to take it out to the market.

The vendor has undertaken research to find out what customers want from a device, with it clear there is a need for real-time interaction, and being able to touch and write on a screen.

Use cases range from taking notes in meetings, using highlighting in teaching and annotating presentations. The aim is to challenge incumbent legacy projectors that offer limited functionality.

Jeff Lowe, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at Smart, said the channel had been asking for the product, and it was keen to get it into their hands. “It’s a very strong channel play,” he said. “The product and the demos, and the way that we showcase it, we are going to make lots of material available so people can really get a grasp of the different use cases for it.”