Distributors busy extending options

Distributors have started the year with an eye on expanding portfolios and deepening relationships with existing vendors.

Westcon-Comstor, Arrow Electronics and TD Synnex Maverick have all provided examples of that principle in action.

The focus at Westcon-Comstor has been to demonstrate how multi-vendor security offerings can work in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment.

The distie has added AWS integrations to its 3D Lab, providing an enhanced demo experience to channel partners looking to demonstrate how Check Point Software, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Infoblox and Zscaler will work in an AWS environment. The Labs are free for partners to use and spun up within 48 hours of a request.

“3D Lab is all about enabling partners to try solutions, enhance their knowledge and become trusted advisors to their customers – ultimately shortening sales cycles by moving from demo to decision, fast,” said Daniel Hurel, senior vice-president of Westcon EMEA cyber security and next-generation solutions at Westcon-Comstor.

“Bringing AWS services into the mix though these exciting new integrations is the perfect next step in the evolution of 3D Lab, creating exciting new possibilities for security-focused partners while allowing us to leverage our expertise in cloud and AWS,” he added.

Storage as a service Meanwhile, Arrow Electronics has extended its relationship with NetApp to include the vendor’s Keystone storage as a service (STaaS) offering across EMEA. The addition of the STaaS option provides partners with the option of offering file, block and object storage on a subscription basis. “This expanded offering gives our channel partners more flexibility and scalability in data management, helping ensure they can respond effectively to evolving business needs,” said Mike Worby, EMEA head of strategic alliances for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “By incorporating Keystone STaaS, we can help our customers optimise their storage infrastructure with cost efficiency and high performance,” he added. Kristian Kerr, vice-president partner of sales for EMEA and LATAM at NetApp, said it had an established partnership with the distributor and knew it could support additional services. “We have a long-standing relationship with Arrow across EMEA, and continue to look for new growth opportunities and innovation for our partners,” he said. “Arrow has the expertise, skills and ecosystem to scale NetApp’s Keystone storage as a service. “Keystone STaaS offers organisations a streamlined approach to managing their data, providing agility and flexibility with the option to scale as needed, whether on-premise or in the cloud,” said Kerr.