Goodbye Tech Data, hello TD SYNNEX

Those of a certain vintage will remember Frontline, Computer 2000 and, of course, until today, Tech Data, but from now on, TD SYNNEX is the name of the distributor.

The rebranding across Europe has come 18 months after SYNNEX and Tech Data came together and gives the business a single identity across the region.

In March last year, the distributors entered into a definitive $7.2bn merger agreement that will create a combined operation with revenues in the region of $57bn and a workforce of about 22,000.

Operations in APAC will not be transitioning to the branding at this time and will continue to operate as Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company. It will have access to the same global resources as other regions.

Although it will remain as case of business as usual, the distributor viewed the branding as an opportunity to underline that it can lean on global resources to support local activities.

“This is a special moment of celebration as we launch the TD SYNNEX brand in Europe and LAC,” said Rich Hume, CEO of TD SYNNEX.

“In this new phase, we will double down on our commitment to delivering higher value to our ecosystem partners through our end-to-end technology portfolio and our comprehensive services offerings, all underpinned by the passion, commitment and deep knowledge of our 22,000-plus co-workers around the world.”

The channel player is also looking to promote its sustainability actions on a global scale and its positive approach to diversity.

“Just as TD SYNNEX plays a vital role in helping transform the technology landscape, we have an equally important responsibility to have a positive impact on the world,” said Hume.

“Our focus on corporate social responsibility embodies our commitment to make the world a better place, both today and into the future.”

It took slightly longer for the rebranding last time around, with a 15-year gap between the purchase of Computer 2000 by Tech Data and the name change.

Back in 2013, the decision to rebrand was described as laying the groundwork for the “forthcoming integration” of recent acquisition SDG, as well as its specialist units, Azlan, Datech, Maverick and Tech Data Mobile, according to Tech Data’s then UK and Ireland MD, Peter Hubbard.

Tech Data bought Computer 2000 in April 1998, acquiring a majority stake in the business in a deal that was worth around $350m at the time.