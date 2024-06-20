Zammit announced as next TD Synnex CEO

TD Synnex has announced a shuffling at the top of the organisation, with current CEO Rich Hume announcing his retirement.

As a result of Hume’s planned departure on 1 September, the distributor will promote its chief operating officer Patrick Zammit to take on the CEO position.

Hume, who will remain on the board, shares a similar career path to Zammit, also moving from COO to become CEO. He joined TD Synnex in 2016, before getting the top job in 2018.

His time in charge involved several momentous moments for the channel player, including the acquisition of Avnet Technology Solutions, taking the firm private in partnership with Apollo Asset Management, and the successful merger of Tech Data and Synnex.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my professional career to serve as CEO of TD Synnex. I am proud of the culture we have built, our partner-first focus and commitment to customer excellence, and the purpose-driven approach we have taken in our business,” said Hume.

“In this dynamic and ever-changing technology landscape, Patrick is the right leader to build on this foundation as we continue to deliver value to our customers and vendors across the ecosystem. Under his leadership, I am confident that TD Synnex will reach even greater heights,” he added.

As COO, Zammit is already familiar with the business and has been involved with shaping the firm’s growth strategy over the past couple of years.

His career with the distie stretches back a fair few years. He led the European region from 2017 after the acquisition of Avnet. In 2021, that role expanded to include responsibilities for the APJ region.

His knowledge of distribution goes back even further, starting with Avnet at 1993, where he rose up to become global president of the technology solutions division.

“I am honored to succeed Rich and lead TD Synnex into its next chapter. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we have established and driving forward our strategy and digitisation roadmap to ensure we are constantly delivering the greatest value to our co-workers, partners, vendors, and shareholders,” said Zammit.

TD Synnex has a pattern of keeping touch with former leaders, enabling current management to tap into the experience and skills retained on the board. Zammit indicated that he would be looking to take advantage of Hume’s continued involvement with the business.

“Rich has been an outstanding leader and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his role on our board of directors,” he said.