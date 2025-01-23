TD Synnex hits UK credit milestone

Distribution has always played a role in providing the channel with credit to support growth and help unlock deals that could have otherwise been delayed.

In its position as one of the largest players at that tier of the channel, TD Synnex has been dealing with significantly larger volumes on the finance front, and has hit the milestone of making more than £2bn in credit lines available to the UK channel.

The distie provides a range of credit options for resellers and their customers through its TD Synnex Capital arm.

David Watts, regional vice-president and managing director for UK and Ireland at TD Synnex, said the need for customers to undergo digital transformation projects has helped drive the demand for credit.

“We are committed to delivering excellence in credit and finance services, and with partners now operating mixed models of solutions sales, subscriptions and services, the availability of these options is more important than ever,” he said.

“While end customer organisations may want to invest in new technologies and solutions, it is not always easy to allocate funding right away,” said Watts.

“In addition, most customers now want to use a mix of on-premise and cloud solutions, and to both purchase and own products outright and take advantage of subscription offerings,” he said. “As a consequence, partners are now having to manage ever-more-complex installations and their business models are changing.”