Exclusive Networks launches finance offering
After a successful UK pilot, the distributor is ready to make XPS available to partners across Western Europe
Exclusive Networks has handed partners more finance options to encourage customers to spend on IT products and services.
The distributor has launched its XPS invoicing and payment solutions service, which allows partners to offer customers structured and deferred payment options.
The finance terms can be provided by a partner without the need to generate extra paperwork or compromise vendor supply terms.
Despite inflation levels heading in a downward direction, a sense of caution around IT investments has persisted across customers and has been seen in some of the results shared by publicly listed channel players.
Paul Eccleston, senior vice-president for EMEA at Exclusive Networks, said the distributor hoped XPS would help partners unlock more customer spending.
“We believe that no organisation should have to compromise on cyber security investments because of financial security constraints,” he said.
“XPS allows partners to reframe the conversation with customers around financial concerns with a commercial proposition that is less reliant on discount and more strategically aligned to their long-term cyber security needs and economic challenges,” said Eccleston. “In short, XPS is an antidote to indecision and a catalyst for renewed growth, giving partners a new competitive edge.”
Smoother process
Exclusive is underlining that its service does not rely on third-party documentation and so should make pitching finance smoother for those partners that take advantage of the scheme.
The channel player also talked up the chances for partners to increase revenue, generate faster closure rates and become closer to customers through finance, as well as providing a service that might not be available from competitors.
Eccleston added that it had worked hard to make sure XPS met partner demands and had consulted with the channel before launching the offer.
The distie has been piloting the finance scheme in the UK since last December, with more than 60 partners and 30 vendors involved. In the past 10 months, the experience of those that participated in the pilot demonstrated more revenue was generated that would not have been signed off if finance was not available.
“XPS has been uniquely designed with partners, for partners,” said Eccleston. “We have long championed collaboration to overcome challenges, drive innovation and achieve mutual success. We remain committed to empowering our partners with innovative solutions that drive growth, enhance operational efficiency and mitigate financial constraints, ensuring sustained success in an ever-evolving economic and cyber security landscape.”
Having proven XPS works through a 10-month pilot, Exclusive is now making the finance option available to partners across Western Europe.
XPS is added to a number of services Exclusive has devised to make life easier for partners, and the channel player is continuing to add vendors and widen existing relationships to provide an expansive portfolio of products and services.