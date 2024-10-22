Exclusive Networks launches finance offering

Exclusive Networks has handed partners more finance options to encourage customers to spend on IT products and services.

The distributor has launched its XPS invoicing and payment solutions service, which allows partners to offer customers structured and deferred payment options.

The finance terms can be provided by a partner without the need to generate extra paperwork or compromise vendor supply terms.

Despite inflation levels heading in a downward direction, a sense of caution around IT investments has persisted across customers and has been seen in some of the results shared by publicly listed channel players.

Paul Eccleston, senior vice-president for EMEA at Exclusive Networks, said the distributor hoped XPS would help partners unlock more customer spending.

“We believe that no organisation should have to compromise on cyber security investments because of financial security constraints,” he said.

“XPS allows partners to reframe the conversation with customers around financial concerns with a commercial proposition that is less reliant on discount and more strategically aligned to their long-term cyber security needs and economic challenges,” said Eccleston. “In short, XPS is an antidote to indecision and a catalyst for renewed growth, giving partners a new competitive edge.”