Exclusive adds Druva to the mix and extends Gigamon

Exclusive Networks has continued to sign, extend and widen vendor relationships as it continues to hone the proposition it offers partners.

The distributor landed a deal with NetApp last week, as it looked to plug a data resiliency gap it had identified in its offerings, and has followed that up by signing Druva to add more data security solutions.

Under the terms of the relationship, Exclusive will be offering the firm’s Security Cloud Platform to its partners across EMEA.

Paul Eccleston, senior vice-president of EMEA at Exclusive Networks, said the firm was making signings to help it offer more options around data security.

“Organisations are currently facing a huge data dilemma – how do they leverage data for business success while utilising, managing and protecting it across an increasingly disparate and complex IT landscape in the cloud, SaaS [software-as-a-service] environments and on-premises? With Druva’s data security solution, partners can now solve this ‘data dilemma’ and address their customers’ need for greater data security and resilience,” he said.

In response, Ian Parslow, senior director for partners and distribution at Druva, said it wanted a partner with a depth of knowledge around security.

“Exclusive Networks’ cyber security specialism and disruptive approach to innovative technologies make it the ideal partner to help Druva challenge legacy data security methods, expand our reach and grow our business across EMEA. Its extensive partner ecosystem and proven track record of driving growth for innovative cloud-native solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to transform how customers protect and manage their data in the cloud era,” he said.

Along with introducing fresh vendors, the distributor has also been pursuing a strategy of extending geographically its existing relationships, and has done that again with Gigamon.

Exclusive will now be offering the vendor’s deep observability technologies to partners across EMEA.

Mark Coates, vice-president of EMEA at Gigamon, said it was solving a problem that the channel’s customers were wrestling with on a daily basis.

“The scale of network data in increasingly complex hybrid cloud infrastructure continues to escalate, which in turn has made gaining comprehensive visibility into all data in motion a mission-critical requirement for security teams today. When you add stringent regulations and the increasing adoption of AI [artificial intelligence], organisations are looking for experts to elevate their cyber security strategies to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape,” he said.

“With Exclusive Networks as our lead distributor in EMEA, we can empower the channel with our deep observability pipeline and the expertise to sell, service and support our customers’ evolving requirements,” he added.

From an Exclusive point of view, Eccleston said it welcomed the opportunity to extend the relationship with Gigamon.

“By leveraging the power of our combined solutions, ecosystems and expertise, we’re committed to delivering unparalleled value to Gigamon, our partners and our mutual customers. Our investment in services, invoicing and payment solutions, and new go-to-market strategies will ensure that we continue to lead the way in the industry together,” he said.