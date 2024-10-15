Distributors taking steps to widen reach

Evolution, portfolio expansion and deepening relationships with vendors are constants at distribution. Levels of activity across the channel continue to rise, with several examples emerging of moves being made by leading channel firms to improve their positions.

Arrow Electronics: The distributor has become the first global Catalyst partner to be awarded the Enterprise-level Symantec Enterprise Cloud Competency certificate. The distie has invested in gaining certifications to underscore its capabilities.

Rob Jacobs, head of Broadcom business group for EMEA at Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business, said it recognised its role was to make life easier for the vendor’s partner ecosystem. “This accomplishment underscores our commitment to providing the highest level of expertise when delivering comprehensive security solutions to our customers,” he said.

Ingram Micro: The firm has been given the chance to take Zoho’s Workplace product to the UK market. The vendor has been working with Ingram in the Middle East and North Africa, and is extending that relationship.

“This partnership shows the growing recognition of Zoho’s value proposition in the UK region,” said Ovidiu Gherghel, director of cloud and cyber security for the UK and Ireland at Ingram Micro. “Businesses can now look forward to even greater access and support for Zoho’s Workplace Suite through Ingram Micro’s expansive distribution network.”

Climb Channel Solutions: In a move that widens growth opportunities, the distie has launched operations in the DACH region, appointing Martin Bichler to lead the operation from Munich. Up to now, the region has been covered out of the UK headquarters.

“Our aim is not just to stick with what’s proven and profitable today, but to invest in and support the solutions that will shape tomorrow,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “In Martin Bichler we have a country manager who not only shares our vision, but also has incredible experience throughout DACH. We are committed to growth in DACH and are actively seeking acquisitions.”