Getty Images
Distributors taking steps to widen reach
Moves made by Arrow, Ingram, Westcon-Comstor, Climb and Exclusive, plus an APAC opening at Nebula, show the desire to extend growth opportunities across the channel
Evolution, portfolio expansion and deepening relationships with vendors are constants at distribution. Levels of activity across the channel continue to rise, with several examples emerging of moves being made by leading channel firms to improve their positions.
Arrow Electronics: The distributor has become the first global Catalyst partner to be awarded the Enterprise-level Symantec Enterprise Cloud Competency certificate. The distie has invested in gaining certifications to underscore its capabilities.
Rob Jacobs, head of Broadcom business group for EMEA at Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business, said it recognised its role was to make life easier for the vendor’s partner ecosystem. “This accomplishment underscores our commitment to providing the highest level of expertise when delivering comprehensive security solutions to our customers,” he said.
Ingram Micro: The firm has been given the chance to take Zoho’s Workplace product to the UK market. The vendor has been working with Ingram in the Middle East and North Africa, and is extending that relationship.
“This partnership shows the growing recognition of Zoho’s value proposition in the UK region,” said Ovidiu Gherghel, director of cloud and cyber security for the UK and Ireland at Ingram Micro. “Businesses can now look forward to even greater access and support for Zoho’s Workplace Suite through Ingram Micro’s expansive distribution network.”
Climb Channel Solutions: In a move that widens growth opportunities, the distie has launched operations in the DACH region, appointing Martin Bichler to lead the operation from Munich. Up to now, the region has been covered out of the UK headquarters.
“Our aim is not just to stick with what’s proven and profitable today, but to invest in and support the solutions that will shape tomorrow,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “In Martin Bichler we have a country manager who not only shares our vision, but also has incredible experience throughout DACH. We are committed to growth in DACH and are actively seeking acquisitions.”
Expanding relationships
Infinigate: In another case of expanding relationships, the channel player is now working with managed Detection and Response player Cyrebro across Europe. “The MDR market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2024 to 2032, and represents a growth opportunity we want our channel partners to benefit from,” said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, chief growth officer at Infinigate Group. “This is why we are extending our partnership with Cyrebro, which aligns closely with Infinigate’s MSSD vision to enable MSPs on their journey to become MSSPs.”
Westcon-Comstor: The firm has announced it will be working with automation and artificial intelligence (AI) software specialist UiPath in the UK. “The company slots perfectly into our existing ecosystem of technologies, with synergy across both existing UiPath channels and our network of UK channel partners and their customers,” said Antony Byford, vice-president of the internet of things and collaboration at Westcon-Comstor. We are pleased that our proactive, data-driven approach and unparalleled channel reach were factors in UiPath’s decision to appoint us.”
Exclusive Networks: The firm has struck a global agreement with Rackmount.IT, which provides mounting kits for smaller form factor networking and security devices. “As the world shifts to more distributed operations, we see an increasing number of network security devices being deployed in remote and industrial environments,” said Paul Eccleston, senior vice-president for EMEA at Exclusive Networks. “These devices are shrinking in size, but their role in protecting data and networks is growing.”
Nebula Global Services: In another example of striking out globally, the channel player has cut the ribbon on a push into APAC. The services specialist has opened its latest hub in Singapore to support customers in the region.
“This is a watershed moment for Nebula, as it marks the start of our journey into a region which we have been supporting for many years from afar,” said Ross Teague, CEO and founder of Nebula Global Services. “The launch of our APAC business hub gives us the solid foundations to build on in order to achieve our ambitious growth plans in that region.”