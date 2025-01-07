Nebula hands partners analytics tool

Comms player Nebula has cut the ribbon on an analytics service for channel partners that will provide more customer insights.

The firm’s CallSwitch One Analytics offering will provide the opportunity to track utilisation levels, team performance and individual staff activity.

A select number of channel partners have worked with the comms player on a pre-release offering over the past six months, testing the service before it reached the stage of being made more widely available as an add-on subscription for customers.

Sam Giggle, channel managing director of Nebula, said the analytics features would provide its partners with opportunities to add value and identify fresh revenue streams.

“With this latest development to CallSwitch One, we are making cost-effective analytics available to customers of all sizes and enabling our channel partners to deliver a powerful set of features that help them drive usage and revenue,” he said.

The analytics tool is wide ranging, providing the ability to embed external feeds such as social media, security cameras and ticketing.

Channel partners will be able to provide customers with downloadable reports that contain customisable information that can be used to provide business insights.

Nebula is making it available as a white label service that can be rebranded by its channel partners.

Jez Pickering, head of customer experience at Nebula, said it had worked closely with those partners handling the pre-release, incorporating their feedback to make sure the service hit the mark on general release.

“We’re excited to launch CallSwitch One Analytics to the channel. Feedback from early partners has been overwhelmingly positive, and the fact they can deploy everything in-platform as a simple monthly add-on without needing to bolt on third-party solutions simplifies the offering for them and their customers,” he said.

CallSwitch One Analytics had been on the 2024 roadmap and wrapped up a year that saw Nebula add more than 30 new features and over 100 software updates.

There has been a move over the past 12 months to provide the channel with more tools that unlock business insights to aid their own operations as well as those of customers.

Distribution has been one of the areas leading the charge, with data around licensing expiry dates, completed sales and alerts of complementary products to drive more revenue opportunities.

Elsewhere in the unified comms channel, Sona Business is lining up a partner launch event later this month.

The privately owned firm, founded by Sonia and Walter Perris, operates out of a headquarters in Rotterdam, with datacentres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

“We have been busy laying the foundations over the last few months, but now is the time to hit the market hard with our official launch,” said John McKindland, head of partner channel UK at Sona Business.

“Our phased launch strategy spans the M62 corridor from Hull to Liverpool up into the border area,” he added. “This represents the perfect platform to showcase our market differentiation and global reach. It’s an ideal opportunity for channel partners to discover how they can benefit from our white label portfolio and market-leading expertise.”