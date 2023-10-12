200 degrees - adobe
Rubrik, ManageEngine and LogRhythm expanding channel reach
Vendors take steps to support, increase and expand their channel activities to drive further growth
The channel has proved itself as the best route to market, and vendors continue to increase their support for partners and expand their relationships to generate more market coverage.
Various examples have emerged in the past 24 hours, including Rubrik, ManageEngine and LogRhythm.
Rubrik has increased investments in managed service providers to drive cyber resilience as a service, making a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering available for partners to tap into.
The vendor is keen to get more managed service providers (MSPs) in a position where they can sell zero-trust solutions, and will be supporting those that want to get involved with its cyber resilience offering.
“As more and more businesses are turning to MPS, those MSPs must face the cyber security problems head-on everyday, and stay ahead of modern threats in order to defend themselves and their customers,” said Ghazal Asif, Rubrik’s vice-president of worldwide channels and alliances.
“To meet this need as the leader in cyber resiliency and data protection, Rubrik is excited to announce its availability to the MSP market, accelerating MSP businesses targeting both the enterprise and mid market,” she said.
ManageEngine is also actively looking to increase its channel activity, and has revealed plans to double its UK partner revenue as it expands its affiliates programme and makes some hires to support its ambitions.
Tight timeline
The timeline to double channel revenue is fairly tight, with next year pencilled in as the moment that happens for the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation.
“To support customers and partners as it scales the channel programme, ManageEngine plans to make strategic hires in channel development, technical account management and enterprise account management,” said Arun Kumar, UK regional director at ManageEngine.
“One of our key go-to-market strategies in the UK is the channel partner ecosystem, which contributes 40% of our overall revenue in the UK,” he said. “By focusing more on expanding the partner ecosystem, our plan is to double its revenue contribution in the next year.
Investments will be made in the channel team, adding more resources to make sure every part of the ecosystem has the backing from ManageEngine. “Partners, distributors, resellers and affiliates have played a valuable role in expanding our reach,” said Kumar. “We will recruit dedicated employees to support and enable the partner ecosystem.”
Elsewhere, security player LogRhythm has appointed Infinigate Group as a distributor covering Europe as it looks to widen its channel reach.
“The increasing pace of modern digital transformation is driving the need for innovation and collaboration in the cyber security industry,” said Kev Eley, vice-president for sales in the UK and Europe at LogRhythm. “By partnering with Infinigate, we are expanding the reach of our solutions through its extensive reseller base to build greater cyber resilience in the UK, Ireland and DACH.”
In response, Andreas Bechtold, president for Europe at Infinigate Group, said its reseller partners would benefit from adding SaaS SIEM products to their portfolios. “LogRhythm’s channel-centric approach means our partners will receive great support, and the LogRhythm Axon platform will help ease the transition from on-prem to cloud,” he said.