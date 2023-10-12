Rubrik, ManageEngine and LogRhythm expanding channel reach

The channel has proved itself as the best route to market, and vendors continue to increase their support for partners and expand their relationships to generate more market coverage.

Various examples have emerged in the past 24 hours, including Rubrik, ManageEngine and LogRhythm.

Rubrik has increased investments in managed service providers to drive cyber resilience as a service, making a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering available for partners to tap into.

The vendor is keen to get more managed service providers (MSPs) in a position where they can sell zero-trust solutions, and will be supporting those that want to get involved with its cyber resilience offering.

“As more and more businesses are turning to MPS, those MSPs must face the cyber security problems head-on everyday, and stay ahead of modern threats in order to defend themselves and their customers,” said Ghazal Asif, Rubrik’s vice-president of worldwide channels and alliances.

“To meet this need as the leader in cyber resiliency and data protection, Rubrik is excited to announce its availability to the MSP market, accelerating MSP businesses targeting both the enterprise and mid market,” she said.

ManageEngine is also actively looking to increase its channel activity, and has revealed plans to double its UK partner revenue as it expands its affiliates programme and makes some hires to support its ambitions.