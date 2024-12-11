Managed security services set for growth in 2025

Rising threats and skill limitations at small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers continue to create a combination that is driving managed security services provider (MSSP) sales growth.

As the channel starts to consider what’s in store in 2025, there are a couple of areas that feel like safer bets, including security and artificial intelligence (AI).

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, chief growth officer at Infinigate Group, and managing director of Infinigate Cloud, is expecting further MSSP growth next year.

“Cyber security has never been just a concern for large enterprises,” he added. “SMBs are increasingly aware of the threats they face, with 39% reporting data losses due to cyber attacks in 2023 – a worrying increase of 13% since 2021. This rising tide of attacks, evidenced by a 37% average increase in daily cyber security warnings, has forced businesses of all sizes to prioritise cyber resilience.

“SMBs generally have limited scope for sizeable investment in in-house experts and infrastructure to mitigate cyber risk,” he added. “This is where managed security services come into play. The demand for managed services is set to rise. The global managed security services market is projected to reach $67bn by 2025.”

He said that across the channel, growth was fuelling activity, and Infinigate had been investing in its MSSP go-to-market strategy.

“This demand is creating a sizeable opportunity for IT providers to attract new customers and deepen relationships with existing ones,” he said. “To tap into services growth, partners must leverage relationships with specialist providers to offer services without heavy investment in infrastructure and expertise.”