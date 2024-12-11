Managed security services set for growth in 2025
Predictions from channel player Infinigate include an expectation that MSSPs will continue to be in strong demand
Rising threats and skill limitations at small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers continue to create a combination that is driving managed security services provider (MSSP) sales growth.
As the channel starts to consider what’s in store in 2025, there are a couple of areas that feel like safer bets, including security and artificial intelligence (AI).
Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, chief growth officer at Infinigate Group, and managing director of Infinigate Cloud, is expecting further MSSP growth next year.
“Cyber security has never been just a concern for large enterprises,” he added. “SMBs are increasingly aware of the threats they face, with 39% reporting data losses due to cyber attacks in 2023 – a worrying increase of 13% since 2021. This rising tide of attacks, evidenced by a 37% average increase in daily cyber security warnings, has forced businesses of all sizes to prioritise cyber resilience.
“SMBs generally have limited scope for sizeable investment in in-house experts and infrastructure to mitigate cyber risk,” he added. “This is where managed security services come into play. The demand for managed services is set to rise. The global managed security services market is projected to reach $67bn by 2025.”
He said that across the channel, growth was fuelling activity, and Infinigate had been investing in its MSSP go-to-market strategy.
“This demand is creating a sizeable opportunity for IT providers to attract new customers and deepen relationships with existing ones,” he said. “To tap into services growth, partners must leverage relationships with specialist providers to offer services without heavy investment in infrastructure and expertise.”
A risk and an opportunity
Dean Watson, lead solution expert for secure networking at Infinigate UK&I, said that AI was going to be both a risk and an opportunity for the channel next year.
“AI adoption will surge in 2025, with threat actors utilising AI-powered malware, intelligence gathering, and automation tools allowing cyber criminals to deploy more effective and precise cyber attacks,” he said. “On the side of defence, AI-powered analytics, anomaly detection and correlation engines will empower security operations centres with the ability to mount an efficient defence of their organisations from the expected cyber attack surge.”
The expectations across the PC world are that next year will be a moment when, encouraged by the end-of-life support of Windows 10, hardware is refreshed, and AI-capable machines enter offices and homes in greater numbers.
That development will also increase the risks, according to Watson, and create opportunities for security experts across the channel.
“The adoption of AI-powered PCs will allow users to run AI applications and tasks locally,” he said. “While resulting in an improvement in productivity, it should be recognised that AI-powered PCs will likely create new attack vectors for threat actors.
“The channel has an opportunity to play a crucial role in helping businesses identify high-impact use cases for AI and ensuring responsible use of AI to reduce risk,” said Watson.