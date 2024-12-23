What does 2025 have in store for the channel?

Trying to predict the future isn’t easy. If you’d told someone 20 years ago, for example, that Donald Trump would be president of the United States (twice) they’d call your bluff. And yet, here we are.

Perhaps it’s safer to concentrate on the nearer future by asking people in the industry to predict what might happen in the first quarter of 2025. Do they look at it with a glass half-full or a glass half-empty view? Or is there no glass at all?

Positives and negatives According to Innes Muir, regional manager of MSSPs for UK&I, Benelux and RoW at Logpoint: “There’s a lot of cause to be optimistic, especially in the cyber security space.” With central government funding needing to be spent before the new financial year, there will be a lot of opportunity for closure in the first quarter for the channel, he adds. Muir claims there’s a fair wind blowing after a couple of years in the doldrums: “We’ve got a core of key partners who are delivering new net opportunities and deal registrations. Our partner engagement and net new partner engagement is up and a cause for optimism.” Is there anything that could have a negative effect? “If we consider central government funding for public sector organisations, there isn’t an infinite amount of money available, so partners and vendors need to have that in mind and shorten their time to market to get their share of the funding,” Muir warns. “Anybody who’s waiting for the phone to ring is going to be left behind, so the channel has to be very proactive in its approach – not just at the vendor level, but at the partner level as well.” Stephen Green, senior sales director for EMEA at Netwrix, expects cyber security channel businesses and their vendor partners to continue prioritising agility and adaptability in an increasingly commoditised market. He believes there are grounds for optimism and pessimism for 2025. On the plus side, growing awareness of cyber security threats and stricter regulations, such as NIS2 and UK-localised versions of GDPR-type regulations, are driving strong demand for advanced security solutions, including zero-trust architectures, AI-driven threat detection and cloud-based security frameworks. On the pessimistic side, macroeconomic pressures, including inflation and geopolitical conflicts, could constrain IT budgets, causing some organisations to delay new security investments, says Green. This was a familiar trend for much of 2024. Many organisations were hesitant and switched to a wait-and-see approach, with this trend particularly prevalent among SMEs.

The changing security landscape Security figures highly as a priority in 2025, as does AI. David Primor, CEO at Cynomi, says that the company is entering 2025 with optimism, but also with a strong sense of urgency, adding: “The cyber security landscape continues to evolve at an accelerated pace, so the first quarter is set to be both dynamic and demanding.” Primor expects many MSPs to include strategic cyber security services and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) services as a new offering, but he warns that talent shortages in cyber security could be an issue. “While demand is high, the talent pool is limited,” he says, “which could strain channel partners as they try to scale their services. However, technology that embraces AI and automation can help to overcome this gap.” Dean Watson, lead solution expert of secure networking at Infinigate UK&I, predicts that AI adoption will surge in 2025, with threat actors utilising AI-powered malware, intelligence gathering, and automation tools allowing cyber criminals to deploy more effective and precise cyber attacks. On the side of defence, AI-powered analytics, anomaly detection and correlation engines will empower security operations centres (SOCs) with the ability to mount an efficient defence of their organisations from the expected cyber attack surge. He warns that the adoption of AI-powered PCs will improve productivity, but will also create new attack vectors for threat actors, with data exposure concerns to be considered. Care should also be taken to ensure that security implications are carefully considered before activating the AI features of new systems. If a vendor claims AI is transforming their product and asks for more money to flip the switch, it’s time to raise an eyebrow Alex Glass, Expel Rob O’Connor, technology lead and CISO for EMEA at Insight, makes a similar point. Security is always a main area of concern for business, but there will be a new area of interest in 2025, dealing with the impact that AI will have on security, he says, adding: “The advent of AI will present a new set of challenges to CISOs. Unsophisticated hackers will now have far more sophisticated weapons at their disposal.” Cyber criminals will be able to use AI to circumvent existing cyber defences and create deepfake voice and video calls to trick employees into giving away sensitive information. While it’s true that organisations will also be able to use AI to construct defences, “the battle is about to get more intense – particularly if the rumours about state-sponsored cyber attacks prove to be true”, says O’Connor. Alex Glass, head of global channel and alliances at Expel, says that partners will need to understand what risk generative AI (GenAI) poses within their customers and help them to define policies to best mitigate it. “One of the major challenges they will face will be having to fight through all the ‘vendor noise’ related to leveraging AI as a marketing buzzword, similar to the ‘zero-trust’ phrase seven-to-eight years ago,” he says. “In reality, businesses shouldn’t have to shell out more cash to security vendors just because they slapped an AI label on their solutions. AI should make security smarter and quicker, but that’s a functionality upgrade, not a revolution. If a vendor claims AI is transforming their product and asks for more money to flip the switch, it’s time to raise an eyebrow.”

Market growth and slowdown Geoff Greenlaw, vice-president of EMEA & LATAM channel sales at Pure Storage, observes that procurement cycles are lengthening amid cautious spending and inefficient processes within businesses. “Technology decisions are being made in the same time frame as before, but execution is slowing down in the wake of prolonged procurement decisions,” he says. “In 2025, we will see a focus from the channel on re-architecting processes to improve the efficiency of deals. This includes a much tighter qualification of opportunities, and a stronger understanding of key stakeholders, who are the people signing the paper.” He adds that the partners who succeed in 2025 will be those who can bring a complete solution to a customer to solve for a business outcome: “This might mean bringing together technologies from multiple vendors, therefore the importance of working with alliances and partnerships cannot be overstated. Lastly, it will be critical for these partners to present a comprehensive and clear ROI [return on investment] for said business outcome.” Johnny Carpenter, vice-president channel and alliances EMEA at 11:11 Systems, predicts a strong beginning and greater clarity in the market landscape in 2025, which will lead to an increase in investments, and further stability and growth: “We also expect to observe some shifts in business models among vendors as they adjust their offerings to meet the evolving needs of the market.” In 2025, we will see a focus from the channel on re-architecting processes to improve the efficiency of deals Geoff Greenlaw, Pure Storage Companies will need to balance cost reduction with the need to uphold their security, environmental responsibilities, governance and compliance. “This is no mean feat, which is why we believe customers will seek more and more external expert service providers to help them navigate the complex landscape,” adds Carpenter. Pete Wilson, director of channel sales EMEA at Illumio, predicts that more partners will transition to a consultancy and services-led approach, including offering managed services as more customers choose to buy solutions through online marketplaces. “For resellers, this will present a new challenge. They will have to adapt quickly to compete among already well-established MSPs and ensure they continue to improve their margins and customer loyalty,” he says. Wilson expects vendors to refine their channel partnerships with a move to quality over quantity when it comes to partnerships. “This already started to happen in 2024, but in 2025 it will be about ensuring those that remain are well-equipped to deliver both cutting-edge technology and play a consulting role,” he says. Martin Hester, head of EMEA and LATAM partner and alliances at Black Duck, says there is reason to believe it will maintain its momentum into the first quarter, but accepts a range of factors could have a negative effect: “There is a lot going on in the world and these are unpredictable times. The snap elections in Germany, the war in Ukraine, the new administration in the US, escalating tensions with China and the increasing potential of trade wars could all impact business. “Even with these considerations at hand, we remain positive. There is a huge amount of upside for our business and all analyst predictions say there is going to be significant market growth associated with application security tools for several years.”