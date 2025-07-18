Barracuda: Security opportunities and challenges out there for MSPs

Managed service providers (MSPs) play an increasingly critical role in helping customers secure data as artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates and users seek out those channel partners with the highest levels of expertise.

That is the broad conclusion of Barracuda’s MSP customer insight report 2025, which sets out to highlight the security support customers are looking to gain from working with the channel.

The headlines include the encouraging statistic that 92% of those organisations quizzed are ready to pay more for integration and advanced services to help deal with the need for increased network protection in the age of AI.

Just shy of half of the customers are prepared to switch channel provider to make sure they work with an outfit that can prove it has security expertise and provide 24/7 support.

Almost three-quarters of respondents already outsource security to MSPs, and 39% are anticipating reaching out to channel partners in the next couple of years to help with AI and machine learning.

Andrew Cocking, EMEA and APAC sales director for MSP channel at Barracuda, said the report underlines the role MSPs play in securing customers and the pressure it puts them under to remain competitive. “The findings highlight the important role MSPs play in protecting organisations that are grappling with both evolving cyber threats and expanding IT environments,” he said.

“This has considerable implications for MSPs’ own business models as they are now expected to help customers integrate complex security tools, deliver around-the-clock protection and evolve their security posture as they scale,” said Cocking. “The survey shows that companies understand and value this external support but need reassurance that their partner won’t leave them exposed. MSPs that can be transparent about their own security and expertise, and offer technical as well as strategic excellence, will be well positioned for the future.”