First Post Office Capture conviction referred to Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal will hear the case of a former subpostmaster who was convicted for theft after experiencing unexplained losses, while using the Post Office’s Capture accounting software.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred the conviction of Patricia Owens, who died in 2003, to the appeal court. She pleaded not guilty to the theft of £6,000, but in 1998 was convicted and sentenced to six months of imprisonment suspended for two years at Canterbury Crown Court.

Capture software, which predates Fujitsu’s Horizon system, was used in Post Office branches in the 1990s to replace paper-based accounting. Like with the controversial Horizon system at the centre of the Post Office scandal, which saw subpostmasters blamed for unexplained losses, some were prosecuted for financial crimes.

Owen’s daughter, Juliet Shardlow, said: “This is the best news ever. I cried when I took the call from the CCRC.

“Being prosecuted and convicted destroyed my mum. Her world came to an end when she lost her Post Office,” she added.

“It was awful as she had dedicated her life to it. Her branch was a huge success until she had Capture installed, which she actually paid for herself to move from a traditional book system.

“Although we still have to go to court, an official body has now recognised that mum’s case deserves to be reconsidered, and that is so, so important to us,” said Shardlow.