Government promises redress and justice to Post Office Capture system users

The government has promised financial redress and justice for subpostmasters who suffered as a result of unexplained losses when using its Capture accounting system, which pre-dated the controversial Horizon system.

Like victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal, subpostmasters were made to pay back the shortfalls caused by software errors, with some prosecuted for financial crimes.

After months of campaigning, former Capture users were told in September that the government would provide a response to evidence from an investigation report by forensic experts Kroll, which found there was a “reasonable likelihood” the Post Office accounting software caused accounting losses.

In that response, business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “It is thanks to testimony of postmasters that this has been brought to light and failings have been discovered. We must now work quickly to provide redress and justice to those who have suffered greatly after being wrongly accused. I’d like to encourage anyone who believes they have been affected by Capture to share their story with us so we can put wrongs to right once and for all.”

The Capture accounting system, used in branches in the 1990s, has become part of the Post Office Horizon scandal, which was triggered by errors in the Horizon computer system introduced in 1999 to all Post Office branches.

It was proved in the High Court in 2019 that the Horizon software caused unexplained accounting shortfalls, which subpostmasters were held responsible for. Many were financially ruined by repaying phantom losses and hundreds were wrongly convicted of financial crimes, with more than 100 jailed. The Post Office Horizon scandal is now considered one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history.

Since ITV broadcast a dramatisation of the Post Office scandal, former subpostmasters came forward to former MP and now peer Kevan Jones with stories of problems experienced with the Capture system. Former users were also prosecuted and convicted, some lost businesses and many had huge financial losses from repaying shortfalls.