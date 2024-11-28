Fujitsu’s charity boss made redundant while Post Office scandal victims await support

Fujitsu has parted company with its UK head of charitable partnerships and restructured how it engages with charities, at a time when victims of the Post Office scandal are waiting for the support they were promised nearly a year ago.

One source said the new way of working would mean less for charities as responsibility for donation decisions is put on employees.

Craig Hall, Fujitsu’s UK head of corporate charity partnerships, has been laid off and, according to a LinkedIn post, he is looking for new opportunities.

Hall also recently posted about Fujitsu’s new approach to giving to charities, through its new Impact in the Community Charity Support Funding Programme, which starts in January. “Through this programme, employees can apply internally for funds to support various community activities, such as sponsoring a sports team, collaborating with a charity, or providing support for a school,” he wrote.

“As an organisation that touches millions of lives every day, Fujitsu recognises its significant responsibility to address social issues impacting the communities in which we operate. We view our engagement with community stakeholders as vital to securing long-term sustainability for our organisation. The work we do is guided not only by the needs of communities, but also by issues important to Fujitsu.”

A source told Computer Weekly: “It’s public relations spin. Fujitsu is shifting corporate responsibility to individual employees and gutting the scale and ambition of charitable efforts. It’s prioritising financial savings over sustained meaningful impact.”

In the LinkedIn post announcing his departure from Fujitsu, Hall listed awards that Fujitsu has won for its charity work with Autistica, Macmillan Cancer Support and Action for Children.

Computer Weekly asked Fujitsu if Hall will be replaced and how his departure affects its charity work. In response, it said: “Fujitsu doesn’t comment on individual employees, so we don’t have a statement to provide in this instance.”

This comes at a time when victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal are waiting for Fujitsu to commit financial and other support, after its hand in a scandal that wrecked thousands of lives.