Botched Post Office website upgrade caused serious data breach

A human error during a website upgrade caused the serious Post Office data breach earlier this year, which exposed personal details of hundreds of former subpostmasters, the public inquiry has been told.

In June, a document containing the names and addresses of victims of the Post Office scandal was accidentally published on the Post Office website.

It contained the names and addresses of all 555 subpostmasters who took part in the 2018/19 High Court Group Litigation Order (GLO) that proved bugs in the Post Office’s Horizon IT system were responsible for accounting losses for which the victims had been blamed and prosecuted.

During the latest public inquiry hearing, Simon Recaldin, who heads up the Post Office’s Horizon scandal financial redress schemes, was asked by Tim Maloney KC, representing scandal victims, whether the “serious data breach” was a “reflection of Post Office culture in any way”.

He said it was not, and blamed it on human error. “That was a genuine human error,” said Recaldin. “The Post Office is so sorry it happened, it shouldn’t have happened.”

He said it occurred during a website upgrade. “The link to the [GLO] settlement agreement, which was on the website, had broken,” said Recaldin.

“They were refreshing the link, and to do this, they had to get the original document to put in there, but they put the unredacted document rather than the redacted document in there.”