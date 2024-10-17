Sir Alan Bates tells Prime Minister to guarantee Post Office scandal victim redress by March 2025

Sir Alan Bates has told prime minister Keir Starmer that if government is not capable of completing financial redress for victims of the Post Office scandal by March next year, it should appoint an independent organisation to do the job, or face court action.

In a circular to members of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA), Bates wrote that he had written to Starmer demanding he set a deadline for financial redress for JFSA claimants to be completed by March 2025, or appoint an organisation that is capable of doing so.

Bates also said court action is an option for JFSA members, with discussions with law firms planned and financial backing from the public likely.

In the email update, Bates told JFSA members: “On the 2nd of October, I wrote to the Prime Minister asking that he instruct department of business and trade (DBT) to completely finish all the GLO claims by March 2025, and if the DBT were not capable of undertaking the work in order to meet that deadline, then an external person or company should be brought in to finish the job.”

He also wrote that the JFSA could take further legal action, with its ability to raise the necessary funds not in doubt.

“We need that guarantee, not excuses, otherwise, as I have often alluded to, we will have to go back to the courts, and I will be meeting with new law firms to discuss ways we can move the issue back to the courts,” said Bates. “But the difference now is that we have the support of the nation behind us, and have no doubt at all that when the time comes, we will be able to crowdfund whatever funding we will need.”

Bates has also written to Liam Byrne MP, chair of the business department select committee, to ask for support for the March 2025 deadline.