Former police officer heading Post Office operations did nothing to help innocent subpostmasters

A former Post Office chief operating officer (COO) did nothing to intervene in wrongful prosecutions when it became obvious to him that the firm’s prosecution practices were unfair.

Mike Young, COO at the Post Office from 2008 to 2012, said he had concerns over the burden being on subpostmasters to provide evidence of their innocence as well as the reliance on Horizon’s supplier, Fujitsu, for expert evidence.

But speaking in the latest Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing, Young, who was giving evidence for phases 5 and 6 of the inquiry, admitted to doing nothing about this despite his experience as a police officer.

He did not raise alarms when he found out the burden of proof was placed on the subpostmasters when they were being prosecuted for unexplained shortfalls, which they believed were caused by computer errors.

In an internal Post Office email exchange shown during the inquiry, which was copied to Young during his Post Office tenure, there was a discussion about how prosecuted subpostmasters had not provided hard evidence that their discrepancies were caused by Horizon errors.

Young was asked by inquiry barrister Catriona Hodge whether, with his “police hat on”, he believed it was right that the burden of proof “rest on subpostmasters to show that Horizon was at fault in causing these accounting discrepancies”.

He said he didn’t know whether at the time this jumped out as an issue of concern. “I suspect it probably did,” he said, and admitted, “I don’t think I did anything.”