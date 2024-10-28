Who is the subject of the Post Office’s Project Tiger investigation?

The Post Office set up an internal project to specifically investigate its own handling of requests from a Post Office scandal campaigner, but this type of introspection came years too late to enable any meaningful action.

During a recent public inquiry hearing, a document from August 2024 revealed the internal investigation, known as Project Tiger, being carried out by the Post Office.

It is investigating recent complaints from former subpostmaster Tim McCormack, regarding how his freedom of information requests have been dealt with. This is a far cry from how it handled his more serious allegations almost a decade earlier.

During a recent hearing, a document titled Post Office ad hoc board report was revealed, outlining the internal investigations under way at the Post Office as of August this year.

They included Project Acer, an investigation into a manager who allegedly instructed staff to destroy material that could be of interest to the public inquiry, and Project Willow3, which alleges that former transformation boss Chris Brocklesby misrepresented the off-the-shelf option to replace Horizon.

It also revealed that Project Alder, an investigation into allegations that contractors working on processing subpostmaster compensation schemes were deliberately going slow to extend their contracts, and Project Phoenix, investigating whether current Post Office staff were involved in the investigations and wrongful prosecutions of subpostmasters.

The Tiger in the room Then there’s Project Tiger. The investigation, overseen by acting CEO Neil Brocklehurst, was set up to look into complaints from McCormack about the Post Office’s handling of his recent freedom of information request responses. McCormack began his own campaigning spurred on by the work of Sir Alan Bates and the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA). After his own research, he made serious accusations against the Post Office in 2015 and 2016. But back then, the Post Office was not under the same public scrutiny as it is today, and despite awareness of what had gone on in government and beyond, it defended the indefensible. In fact, in 2015, it doubled down on its defence when it sacked forensic investigators Second Sight and was under pressure from the (JFSA). It was six years earlier that the JFSA was established, following a Computer Weekly investigation revealing the plight of subpostmasters using Horizon. Bates had been campaigning for years by then. If, in 2015, the Post Office and its then CEO Paula Vennells had listened and acted on McCormack’s warnings, she might have been spared her shameful appearance at the Post Office Horizon scandal statutory inquiry. Instead, the Post Office saw him as a troublemaker, and labelled him a “bluffer”.