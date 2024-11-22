Government looking into third faulty Post Office IT system

The government is “looking into” reported problems with a second Post Office IT system that was used before the controversial Horizon software, in the latest twist in the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Civil servants met with subpostmaster representatives to gather information about the system believed to have been marketed to subpostmasters in the 1990s.

Ecco+ is the second pre-Horizon system to be looked at following the emergence, in January, of the life-changing impact that errors in a system, known as Capture, had on subpostmasters in the 1990s.

Since then, independent forensic analysis, commissioned by the government in May, found Capture was likely to have caused shortfalls for which subpostmasters were blamed, and in some cases prosecuted. A High Court case in 2018/19 proved that the Horizon system caused unexplained shortfalls that subpostmasters were blamed for, with hundreds wrongly convicted of criminal offences based on evidence from the flawed system.

As reported by Computer Weekly, last month, the National Federation of Subpostmasters (NFSP) wrote to the minister in charge of the Post Office requesting a review of problems experienced by users of Ecco+.

This week (21 November), NFSP CEO Calum Greenhow and legal representatives from Howe and Co solicitors, met with civil servants involved in the Capture investigation to discuss Ecco+.

Greenhow said the government is taking it “very seriously”. “It has approached the Post Office for information about the Ecco+ system,” he said.