Post Office scandal redress echoes Windrush compensation problems

There are “strong grounds” to raise a complaint against the government to the Parliamentary ombudsman, in regard to its handling of the scheme designed to compensate subpostmasters who defeated the Post Office in the High Court, a campaigning former subpostmaster has said.

Sir Alan Bates, who founded the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) in 2009, told members in a circular that he recently met with the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) regarding the Windrush compensation scheme to discuss “a number of similarities between its findings and many of the problems being experienced by the JFSA members seeking financial redress”.

Bates also wrote that the end of the JFSA group could be near, after about 15 years of campaigning to expose the Post Office Horizon scandal, if it achieves its goal.

The JFSA members are part of the group litigation order (GLO) redress scheme for the hundreds of subpostmasters who sued the Post Office in the High Court in 2018/19.

They proved that the Horizon computer system used in branches caused unexplained accounting shortfalls, which they were originally blamed and punished for.

Bates said in a recent meeting of 150 members of the GLO group in Kineton, “the greater majority of those at the meeting were at different stages [in their redress claims], but were still awaiting or yet to agree their final settlements”.

He wrote in his circular to JFSA members: “Following a recent meeting with the PHSO, we may well have strong grounds to bring a new complaint against the department for business and trade.”