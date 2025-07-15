Security distie e92plus sparks off division with Scalefusion

It’s only been a few weeks since e92plus cut the ribbon on its innovative division which looks to specifically work with merging vendors looking to crank up their channel strategy, but already the distributor has landed its first signing.

The channel player launched e92spark at the start of last month to offer a home for innovative vendors that want to work with the distributor but are at an early stage in their partner development.

The distributor has unveiled Scalefusion as a launch partnership signing the Unified Endpoint management (UEM) player.

UEM is one of the product categories in the security market that is experiencing strong annual growth, prespring opportunities for partners to tap into a growing area.

The ability to offer increased endpoint protection should appeal particularly to MSPs looking to add more protection around diverse environment for customers. They can also build on the Scalefusion product by offering the technology as a managed service, delivering policy configuration, monitoring and ongoing support.

Darryl Whiteman, vendor alliances manager at e92spark, said the choice of a UEM vendor was a wise one to kick things off in the division: “As we launch e92spark to champion innovative and disruptive cyber security technologies, Scalefusion perfectly represents our vision of e92spark—new approaches to address real-world customer challenges.

“Modern organisations have more devices than ever, across [various] locations, OS and usage that they’ve never had to manage before. Our partnership will help partners stay ahead of the curve and differentiate themselves to deliver solutions that customers really need,” he added.

In response, Sal King, channel sales manager UK&I at Scalefusion, said that it wanted to work with distribution to reach a wider number of partners and recognised the opportunity created by e92spark.s

“The launch of e92spark perfectly highlights what we’re seeing in the market – partners need trusted guidance to navigate the overwhelming choice of cyber security vendors,” she said. “We believe the future lies in unified solutions that cut through complexity rather than add to it. This kind of curated approach is exactly what the channel needs to help customers make sense of their security investments.”

Speaking at the InfoSec distribution panel last month, Neil Langridge, marketing and alliances director at e92plus, said the role of a distie was to identify vendors and technologies that would benefit partners and their customers.

“One of the advantages that distribution has is that we can see up as well as down,” he said. “We can see what vendors are doing and we can see it across partners as well – lots of different sorts of partners, such as VARs, MSPs, GSIs and so on. Being able to get that that scale of intelligence and data and visibility is important. But the key thing we can do is rather than just purely data – because ‘data for data’s sake’ doesn’t really do anything – [we focus] around business intelligence.

“In terms of the channel, [we’re there] to be able to make it bigger than the sum of its parts. Whether that’s the value-added services or access to the kind of business intelligence we have…[it’s] to make the channel more effective and greater than the sum of its parts,” he added.