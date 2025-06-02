Launch of e92spark extends distie’s options

Security specialist e92plus has cut the ribbon on a division specifically working with merging vendors looking to crank up their channel strategy.

The launch of e92spark provides a distinct home for those innovative vendors that want to work with the distributor.

The move echoes developments elsewhere on the channel where specialist distributors have formed divisions or spun off operations that are focused on bringing disruptive players to market. The needs of those vendors are often slightly different from established players, with the need for more support from the distie around go-to-market strategies, marketing and partner recruitment.

The ambition is to use e92spark as a means of ensuring the distributor’s channel partners are offered a broad range of options and have the chance to get in early on technologies that offer growth potential.

Given its position in the market and its established network of partner relationships, the distributor is ideally placed to identify, sign and support emerging vendors.

“With over 35 years in the channel, e92plus has established itself as a trusted advisor to its partners” said Mukesh Gupta, CEO of e92plus.

“While our value to partners includes all the benefits you’d expect from a value-added distributor, a key element has been our advice and expertise on what the next big thing in cyber security will be, where we see growth in the market, and which technologies our partners should be looking to on-board,” he added.