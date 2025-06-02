chones - stock.adobe.com
Launch of e92spark extends distie’s options
Distributor establishes fresh division to enable the business to capture emerging vendors bringing innovative technology to market
Security specialist e92plus has cut the ribbon on a division specifically working with merging vendors looking to crank up their channel strategy.
The launch of e92spark provides a distinct home for those innovative vendors that want to work with the distributor.
The move echoes developments elsewhere on the channel where specialist distributors have formed divisions or spun off operations that are focused on bringing disruptive players to market. The needs of those vendors are often slightly different from established players, with the need for more support from the distie around go-to-market strategies, marketing and partner recruitment.
The ambition is to use e92spark as a means of ensuring the distributor’s channel partners are offered a broad range of options and have the chance to get in early on technologies that offer growth potential.
Given its position in the market and its established network of partner relationships, the distributor is ideally placed to identify, sign and support emerging vendors.
“With over 35 years in the channel, e92plus has established itself as a trusted advisor to its partners” said Mukesh Gupta, CEO of e92plus.
“While our value to partners includes all the benefits you’d expect from a value-added distributor, a key element has been our advice and expertise on what the next big thing in cyber security will be, where we see growth in the market, and which technologies our partners should be looking to on-board,” he added.
Head start
Darryl Whiteman, vendor alliances manager at e92spark, said the division would give partners a head start on exciting security technologies that were entering the market.
“By connecting innovation with opportunity, we’re helping partners differentiate, stay competitive and drive new business revenue,” he said. “It’s very difficult to know which technology to back, so we’re providing that peace of mind, and with a dedicated division, we have absolute focus on looking ahead to what’s coming next without having to worry about legacy business.”
The number of security vendors continues to increase, with many looking to provide alternatives to legacy technology or a solution to an emerging threat. That expansion will be on evidence this week at InfoSec as the industry gathers to showcase its wares and discuss the latest developments in the market.
This year’s event also includes a Channel Zone, where distributors, SIs, MSPs and resellers are able to enjoy a keynote programme and workshops.
One of the clear areas of interest will be around artificial intelligence (AI) and the response of the industry to both defend itself and customers against the technology.
Brad Maule-ffinch, event director at Infosecurity Europe, said that even before the event kicked off, AI was clearly top of the agenda. “AI is fundamentally reshaping how we think about cyber risk, and how we plan for it,” he said. “What we’re seeing this year is a community eager to move beyond awareness into action, to understand where the real risks are, what the opportunities might be and how to respond strategically.”
The event will also include a distribution panel that will include participation by e92plus, Distology and Exclusive Networks, as part of the Channel Zone sessions.