Security disties e92plus and Distology expanding options

With security threats constantly evolving, the pressure is on the channel to keep pace, and for distribution in particular to ensure their vendor portfolios cover a wide range of bases.

With that in mind, two cyber security specialists have added to their rosters, with e92plus and Distology taking steps to expand their threat coverage.

The focus at e92plus is on identity, threat detection and response (ITDR) with the signing of Qomplex, in a move that should cover off potential gaps for resellers.

“We increasingly view identity as a critical part of cyber security strategy, but so often it’s a lower priority than more topical solutions like XDR [extended detection and response],” said Mukesh Gupta, CEO and co-founder of e92plus.

“We see huge potential for our partners to address the ITDR market with a dedicated solution that PAM [privileged access management] or MFA [multifactor authentication] vendors do not address, especially one that focuses on protecting systems such as Active Directory (AD) that are a fundamental part of how organisations manage identities and privileges for their users,” he added.

Jason Kirkland, vice-president of channel alliances at Qomplex, said it had wanted to reach a wider UK channel base so it reached out to e92plus as a distribution partner.

“Qomplex identity threat detection and response, managed services and attack surface monitoring (ASM) solution portfolios keep customers safe by performing real-time identity verification and detection, supporting better control of assets, and enabling attack surface reduction,” he said.

Over at Distology, the narrative is one of adding both more partners and more vendors to the mix, with the distie revealing it is working with data protection and recovery managed services player Harbor Solutions, which signed just a few days after the distributor struck a relationship with automated compliance platform player Drata.

The relationship with Harbor will be the first time Distology has helped take a managed service provider (MSP) to market as a vendor, selling the firm’s data protection solution.

Nick Barron, chief operating officer at Harbor Solutions, said the MSP had got to a stage where it made sense to work with a distributor.

“Over recent years, we’ve grown considerably and have aspirational growth targets for the future, which is why we’ve brought Distology on board. The distributor is known for representing innovative solutions and the partnership signifies an extremely important milestone for us, having never positioned Harbor Solutions as a vendor in the past,” he said.

From a Distology point of view, the Harbour signing, which covers protection and recovery, bolsters the portfolio.

“Our ways of working have changed considerably over the last few years, so it goes without saying that so have our cyber security needs – both from a personal and organisational point of view,” said Lance Williams, chief product officer at Distology.

“It only takes one innocent, yet uneducated individual to click the link in a phishing email to give cyber criminals the opportunity to infiltrate an organisation. With this in mind, IT leaders need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, and have a plan in place to protect and recover data. This is where Harbor Solutions comes in,” he added.