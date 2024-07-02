Westcon-Comstor and e92plus widen portfolios

Specialist distributors Westcon-Comstor and e92plus have added to their portfolios with vendor signings.

At networking and security specialist Westcon-Comstor, the focus is on expanding the relationship with Nokia, with the distie given the vendor’s Drone Networks drone-in-a-box solution.

Nokia has made the product available to support the growing number of customers that have found uses for aerial drones.

Westcon-Comstor will be able to offer the product in a number of territories, including the UK, EU, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore supporting Nokia-certified resellers, SIs and service providers. “Drones are a technology of the future, with strong and growing demand across public safety, smart cities, construction, energy and more,” said Antony Byford, vice-president of IoT & collaboration at Westcon-Comstor.

“We are excited and honoured to be building on our strategic relationship with Nokia by bringing its market-leading drone-in-a-box solution to a wider audience of end-user businesses through our channel partners in multiple geographic territories,” he added.

The use cases for drones include security, machine inspection and environmental monitoring, with customers emerging from a number of verticals including oil and gas, mining, public safety and utilities.

“The use of industrial drones as well as global spectrum policies to use drones within 4G and 5G networks is growing,” said Pri Rawal, global head of enterprise campus edge partnerships at Nokia. “This development accelerates the introduction of Nokia’s European-made 5G drone-in-a-box system for private and public 4G/LTE and 5G networks.

“To satisfy the rapidly growing demand, we truly appreciate Westcon-Comstor joining as a Nokia Drone Networks distributor in Europe, Oceania and Asia,” he added. “This important milestone will help our nationwide deployment projects as well as providing worker safety and productivity in crucial industries such as mining, and oil and gas.”