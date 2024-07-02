Nokia
Westcon-Comstor and e92plus widen portfolios
Distributors are expanding and signing fresh relationships to get more options in front of their respective partner bases
Specialist distributors Westcon-Comstor and e92plus have added to their portfolios with vendor signings.
At networking and security specialist Westcon-Comstor, the focus is on expanding the relationship with Nokia, with the distie given the vendor’s Drone Networks drone-in-a-box solution.
Nokia has made the product available to support the growing number of customers that have found uses for aerial drones.
Westcon-Comstor will be able to offer the product in a number of territories, including the UK, EU, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore supporting Nokia-certified resellers, SIs and service providers. “Drones are a technology of the future, with strong and growing demand across public safety, smart cities, construction, energy and more,” said Antony Byford, vice-president of IoT & collaboration at Westcon-Comstor.
“We are excited and honoured to be building on our strategic relationship with Nokia by bringing its market-leading drone-in-a-box solution to a wider audience of end-user businesses through our channel partners in multiple geographic territories,” he added.
The use cases for drones include security, machine inspection and environmental monitoring, with customers emerging from a number of verticals including oil and gas, mining, public safety and utilities.
“The use of industrial drones as well as global spectrum policies to use drones within 4G and 5G networks is growing,” said Pri Rawal, global head of enterprise campus edge partnerships at Nokia. “This development accelerates the introduction of Nokia’s European-made 5G drone-in-a-box system for private and public 4G/LTE and 5G networks.
“To satisfy the rapidly growing demand, we truly appreciate Westcon-Comstor joining as a Nokia Drone Networks distributor in Europe, Oceania and Asia,” he added. “This important milestone will help our nationwide deployment projects as well as providing worker safety and productivity in crucial industries such as mining, and oil and gas.”
Converged endpoint management
Meanwhile, over at security player e92plus, the focus is on converged endpoint management, with the channel player signing a partnership with Tanium.
“The endpoint security market is one that e92plus has extensive experience and expertise in, but we’re seeing strong customer and partner demand for solutions that address complete management of the endpoint,” said Mukesh Gupta, CEO of e92plus.
“We’re delighted to be partnering with Tanium, and can see huge potential for our partners in being able to unify security and IT operations on a single platform,” he added. “We see growing demands for more automation to reduce costs, more integration to leverage existing investments and a platform approach to support vendor consolidation – and Tanium absolutely delivers on those needs.”
Tanium offers an XEM platform, and has seen customer demand increase for that type of solution, giving the firm the motivation to widen its channel reach with the appointment of e92plus.
“e92plus’ deep expertise in the cyber security sector brings a depth of resources strategically designed to accelerate partner success across Tanium’s entire customer journey,” said Stuart Robson-Frisby, vice-president of EMEA partner sales at Tanium. “With an endpoint management platform that brings together IT Operations and Security Operations, Tanium looks forward to driving growth across UK&I with complementary technologies and integrations across the e92plus vendor portfolio.”