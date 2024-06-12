Barracuda: MSPs under pressure to support AI

The pressure is on the managed service provider (MSP) community to get to grips with artificial intelligence (AI) and help meet customer demand for support with AI.

The key finding from the latest MSP research from Barracuda Networks, The evolving landscape of the MSP business 2024, lifts a lid on the current challenges faced by the channel community.

The positives included the expectation that 45% of revenues would come from recurring revenues, an increase from the 35% last year. On average, most partners are also looking to introduce five new services in 2024, with the most successful concentrating on the security area.

The recurring revenue statistic is an important one, revealing a continued shift away from project work towards more long-term relationships.

There has been a clear engagement with marketplaces, with 88% indicating they are seen as crucial to their organisations and helping them simplify operations.

Almost 80% of those MSPs quizzed said they needed either significant or notable improvements in their knowledge and application of AI products and services. Just shy of 70% are feeling the pressure to offer customers AI insights and technologies.

The theme of some of the earlier Barracuda MSP surveys has been the concern the channel has about competition, and that remains on the list of challenges. Most are expecting growth this year, but more than half expect competition to increase.