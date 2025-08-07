Diversity Think Tank: Divesting from inclusion is a tech business mistake

Inclusion programs look to create a workplace where everyone feels welcome, supported and valued, aiming to enhance an organisation's culture and performance, utilising differing perspectives that are not only present but celebrated.

These programmes look to recognise and value the array of differences within a business, with a common focus on things such as race, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion and socioeconomic background.

This can also include differing levels of physical ability, atypical cognitive traits, or even non-traditional educational or professional backgrounds. In the tech industry, for example, some companies have been criticized for their predominantly white and male workforce, highlighting the need for greater diversity.

Achieving fairness for all individuals by recognizing the strengths and weaknesses of all employees regardless of their background is also a focus for these programmes, as well as investing in their growth and development appropriately, and ensuring that every individual or group feels a sense of belonging and is able to fully participate in the workplace.

Together, these initiatives are essential for driving innovation and creating a more equitable and inclusive world. However, when looking at the news, inclusion programs have become a divisive topic in the current tech climate, with many major businesses dropping their initiatives.

Arguments for stripping away these initiatives are growing aggressively, fuelled by racism and misogyny. While this movement backwards isn’t surprising given the pendulum-like nature of social values, it is deeply disappointing.

Critics argue that these programmes prioritise hiring individuals based solely on their race and gender rather than their qualifications, skills and any individual merit. This perspective suggests that these efforts undermine the concept of meritocracy by focusing on superficial characteristics instead of professional competencies, further marginalising employees rather than appreciating the unique perspectives they bring to the workplace.

The role and importance of inclusion programs in business leadership If we are looking at tech businesses through a monetary lens, a diverse employee base tends to be more innovative, leading to measurable returns in profit. Why? The importance of diversity in thought cannot be overstated. It brings a variety of perspectives and ideas that drive creativity and problem-solving. When a company is composed predominantly of individuals from similar backgrounds, take all white males as an example, it limits the breadth of experiences and insights available to the business. In fact, it has been proven that female entrepreneurs have a more pragmatic approach to business, with women being nearly three times as likely to collaborate with research institutions than male-led businesses, driving a more nuanced approach to business and innovation. When you consider that 88.92% of the tech industry’s leaders are white men, you begin to understand how restrictive this landscape is for new ideas and collaborations. Lack of diversity can stifle imagination and hinder the company's ability to adapt and grow. By hiring a diverse workforce, it enhances the company's ability to achieve its own goals by leveraging the unique strengths and viewpoints of its employees. A more rounded view can only benefit here.

Inclusion for everyone It is important to highlight the pivotal role inclusion plays in business. Inclusivity means ensuring that everyone, including often-overlooked demographics like white male introverts, feels valued and part of the community. The number of men in the US without any close friends increased fivefold since 1990. This translates to the tech industry today, with subsects of male employees feeling isolated and lonely at work. In 35 years, this should have changed, but the loneliness epidemic has only gotten worse. By fostering effective inclusion practice, you are ensuring that all employees in your tech business have a supportive work environment where they feel valued and can produce their best work, helping them foster deeper relationships and work more efficiently as a team. It’s also interesting to note the role inclusion is playing in talent development and retention. More than half of employees in the US believe inclusion is important for a business, and are more likely to stay with a company that supports and appreciates their individuality. In contrast, where employees may feel undervalued, we can expect to see a talent drain, benefiting competitors who prioritise inclusion. Most importantly, many studies and surveys show that diverse teams with an inclusive culture are much more likely to be strongly collaborative, rather than competitive, further creating opportunities for better business outcomes. This is extremely important for our sector, where issues like AI skills gaps are beginning to emerge. It is vital to retain your best talent to meet these new demands effectively and intelligently.

Active solutions To actively improve inclusion in tech workplaces, it's essential to foster an environment where open communication and empathy are prioritised. Managers should be trained to recognize and address the underlying causes of conflicts and misunderstandings by becoming an active member of their teams. Private discussions with employees can help managers better understand personal struggles and coach individuals towards more positive behaviours. This approach not only helps in resolving immediate conflicts but also promotes a culture of understanding and respect. Encouraging employees to express their concerns privately and constructively will help prevent escalations. It also creates a solid foundation for employees to build their own leadership skills. Additionally, companies should establish clear guidelines for appropriate workplace communication. For example, while humour can be a valuable tool for engagement and team bonding, it must be used thoughtfully to avoid misunderstandings and offence. Providing training on inclusive language and the importance of considering diverse perspectives can help employees navigate sensitive topics more effectively. Ultimately, the key to effective inclusion programs starts with a leadership team that understands the business value of a strongly inclusive corporate culture and who are willing to invest in the programs that help support it. By their example they will set the tone for their employees to emulate, and those employees will recognize the benefits that culture provides to everyone and help sustain it through their own actions. After all, a successfully relaxed, humorous and inclusive culture is definitely the best possible outcome.