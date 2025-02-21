Understanding intersectionality: Inclusion and employees’ whole life experience

The reason why diversity is so important for tech teams is because difference in opinions and life experience can lead to more innovative ideas, as well as ensure technology is developed with features that better reflect the needs of its user base.

For those campaigning for diversity and inclusion in the technology industry, the past decade has focused on helping businesses understand the benefit of encouraging underrepresented groups into tech.

But the result has been diversity and inclusion initiatives only focused on hiring a specific group of people, such as women or people of colour, overlooking how an overlap of these characteristics can affect their experience in the technology sector.

During a panel at the 2024 Computer Weekly and Harvey Nash Diversity in Tech event, experts discussed why it’s important to consider a person’s whole experience when trying to develop an inclusive and equitable tech culture, acknowledging the intersectional nature of many in the industry, and how that plays a part in forming their perspective and approach to tech.

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines intersectionality as “the complex, cumulative way in which the effects of multiple forms of discrimination (such as racism, sexism and classism) combine, overlap or intersect, especially in the experiences of marginalised individuals or groups” – an idea introduced by civil rights scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw.

As an example related to the IT sector, it’s difficult to be a woman in tech, it’s difficult to be a person of colour in tech, and it’s even more difficult to be a woman of colour in tech.

Sonya Barlow, founder and director of diversity, inclusion and belonging at the Like Minded Females (LMF) network, explained: “It’s really about what different experiences you have. In simple terms, is the fact that you have so many layers to you either going to help you or hinder you? Everyone here is intersectional, because we all have different layers. Diversity is about differences; intersectionality is the different layers that we bring to the table.”

The business benefit of including these individuals in the tech workplace is no different to the benefits of increased diversity in tech overall – diverse teams better reflect technology users, and the more mixed a group is, the more likely they are to come up with different – and therefore more innovative – ideas.

As explained by Megan Goodwin, co-founder of The Vision: “If you create an environment which actually embraces and seeks challenge, and seeks change, and difference of opinion, that is only going to be positive for your firm. All the stats that everybody’s given [during the Computer Weekly diversity event] are that the more diverse the leadership team, the more revenue it will generate.”

The challenge comes during the inclusion piece – developing a culture where people can thrive no matter their background.

She continued: “How many companies seek out very different opinions when they’re making massive strategic decisions? How many businesses really incentivise people to have a different view and to put their hand up?

“The quietest people in the room are the people who are probably the most unrepresented. How do you change that? I think that you need a culture shift of ‘difference is good’.”

Implications of intersectionality on individuals Without this cultural shift, the working world is even harder for underrepresented individuals. Barlow used some of her own overlapping characteristics as an example of intersectionality, highlighting that she’s of Pakistani heritage, is a British Asian, has ADHD and experiences chronic migraines. “I not only face issues being a woman,” she said. “Turns out, I face issues being a brown woman, then I’m a loud brown woman, which no one really likes. You know what I mean? I’m ambitious on top of that, and then on top of that, turns out I didn’t know I had ADHD. I didn’t even know I had chronic migraines.” Barlow also highlighted that her life and work experience will be different to others with different characteristics – and this is also true of what people need out of technology: different people will need different things depending on their experience. But in the workplace, the more characteristics you have, the more difficult things become to navigate, clarified Gill Cooke, inclusion, equity and diversity consultant, associate, advisor, and trainer. “The more different identities that you identify with, the more likely you are to have additional challenges, additional obstacles, probably additional discrimination, abuse, harassment, etc,” she said. “So, actually, the scales are really weighed against you. And really what we want to talk about is that, how do we recognise that and open the doors to more people?” Whole self, or work persona? A term often heard in the diversity and inclusion space relates to the concept of “bringing your whole self” to work, and how building an inclusive culture should help people to achieve this, especially if they are from an underrepresented group. For someone with neurodivergence, such as autism or ADHD, this can be quite helpful – as highlighted by Goodwin, many people with neurodivergence end up “masking” at work, sometimes leaving them feeling alienated and exhausted. “There are all sorts of mental health aspects towards people masking at work,” she said. But while being embraced for who you are can add to a sense of belonging in the workplace, there is still a line to be drawn, said Cooke. The workplace is still just that, so there needs to be a certain level of “appropriateness” when it comes to bringing your whole self to work, she explained. “Actually, we don’t always want everyone’s authentic self at work, in the nicest possible way, because some people might come and say, ‘Well, I’m a racist, I’m homophobic. This is me, take it or leave it. I’m being my authentic self’.” Instead, the goal should be creating an environment where everyone is set up to be as successful as they possibly can be.