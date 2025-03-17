Tech career interest higher among SEND pupils

Young people in the UK with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are more interested in future tech careers than other pupils, research has found.

As part of their Science education tracker, which asked thousands of students in academic years seven through to 13 their opinions on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects and careers, EngineeringUK and The Royal Society found that more SEND than non-SEND students are interested in a career in technology or computing in the future.

Becca Gooch, head of research at EngineeringUK, said: “The data throws up some positive findings and it’s great to see both SEND and non-SEND students as equally interested in a potential future engineering career.

“It’s also fantastic to see so many SEND students with careers interest in tech where we need a vast talent pool. We must ensure our future engineering and technology workforce are not only well-prepared for future roles, but are made aware of opportunities and entry routes into training and employment.”

There are a lack of skilled workers in the UK, leaving many companies struggling to find the tech talent they need, with organisations, the government and companies working to encourage more people into the technology sector – many point to untapped talent pools such as those with neurodivergence or other underrepresented groups as a possible solution to this problem.

But while a large number of neurodivergent people in the UK are unemployed, there are many characteristics among neurodivergent people that are well-suited to a career in technology if they are given a flexible and inclusive environment in which to thrive, such as logical thinking and the ability to hyperfocus on subjects that interest them.

Some companies are even seeking out neurodivergent talent, but those with disabilities are still underrepresented in engineering and tech roles, with the Science education tracker finding that young people with disabilities make up around 14% of those in engineering and tech careers compared with 18% in the wider workforce.

Engineering UK and The Royal Society found that 47% of students asked would be interested in a computing or technology career, but when breaking the figures down further this was true of 43% of SEND students versus 37% of non-SEND students.

The opposite was true of careers in science, with non-SEND students showing more interest in a science career in the future compared with SEND students, though interest in careers in maths is even across both cohorts.

Interest in tech careers was also slightly higher among pupils eligible for free school meals, and among students whose first language is not English.

But getting young people from education into technology careers, especially when it comes to girls and others from underrepresented groups, has been a struggle for the industry.

Engineering UK and The Royal Society found that young people from a SEND background are harder to reach to encourage into tech careers – SEND students are less likely to use social media to engage with STEM subjects on social media platforms, and are less likely to receive guidance about STEM careers or take part in STEM work experience.

Even when encouraging people from underrepresented groups into the tech sector, it can often be difficult to retain them without building the inclusive culture in a firm that makes them able to effectively complete their work and feel comfortable in an organisation.

At a recent Computer Weekly event, Gill Cooke, inclusion, equity and diversity consultant, associate, adviser and trainer, said: “I think inclusion is more important than diversity. Inclusion creates diversity. In the past, people have brought people in, but then those who do have extra needs or are maybe a little bit loud – or a little bit this, a little bit that – don’t fit in, therefore they leave.”