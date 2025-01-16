Diversity in tech 2024: Collaboration is vital for DEI progress

The age of artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the IT landscape, but with an ongoing diversity crisis in the tech sector, it remains to be seen whether the rapid development of these technologies will ultimately help or hinder our lives.

Speaking at the annual Computer Weekly and Harvey Nash diversity in tech event, Bev White, CEO of Harvey Nash parent company Nash Squared, highlighted the importance of actively creating opportunities for underrepresented groups to join the technology sector if we want to make the industry a more diverse place.

Lamenting how slowly the dial is shifting when it comes to diversity in technology, White urged those in the sector to be proactive in ensuring the tech workforce reflects tech users.

“It’s on us, all of us – not just the HR community, not just the CIOs, the CDOs and the CEOs – to make a change. It’s on all of us,” she said.

“Every time we think about hiring, or promoting, or encouraging someone to step up and represent a department, we need to think about how we’re doing that and give somebody an opportunity to stand up and shine. We have to do that every single day, in everything we do, or nothing will change.”

With the rapid development of tech such as artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (GenAI) and machine learning, this sentiment has never been more important.

A report from Nash Squared found that 75% of workers are already using GenAI in their work. As this figure increases, it will become ever-more important to make sure the people developing these technologies reflect the people using them.

As White pointed out, if the teams developing these tools don’t fully represent those using them, how do we ensure they serve their purpose?

But rather than ramp up the push for diversity, companies are dialling back their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives as they face budget cuts and fears of backlash for taking the wrong approach.

This paints a bleak picture for the future of AI development, where unbalanced teams and a lack of consideration for users have already caused problems.

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should While AI adoption is increasing rapidly, the development of AI technology is nothing new. Maria Axente, head of AI public policy and ethics at PwC, said technology development has often hinged on “because we can” without considering “the impact on the users and who needs to be involved in the conversation about design”. Her role as a tech ethicist has her considering exactly these issues – what purpose technology will serve, who the technology is for, and who should be involved in building it. She explained: “AI ethics is a discipline concerned with creating a vision of a good life with AI, whatever a good life with AI means.” Alongside a history of technology being developed with bias, from seatbelts to period trackers, Axente highlighted the women who are fighting to make technologies such as AI ethical, useful and fair. It can take a lot of time, effort and evidence to convince some of those developing technologies that what they are creating will have a direct impact on people’s lives, and that in some cases this impact will be negative without having the right best practice in place. Axente said: “We’ve learned gradually that tech is tangibly harming people.” There are a number of ways the development of AI and machine learning has been biased against women and other underrepresented groups. Beckie Taylor, co-founder of Tech Returners, gave an example of a notable tech company that implemented an AI machine learning model for screening job applicants. Taylor explained how the predominantly male software team that built it led to the software having a bias against female applicants. Though this problem was identified and amended quickly, this “goes to show the importance of a human in that process”, Taylor said. “Even though it’s called AI, it’s made by people, it’s built by people, it’s deployed by people, so it matters who those people are, and whether they’re bringing a wide range of experience and perspectives to their work.” There have been other instances where AI has been trained with datasets or developed by non-diverse teams, which makes bias more likely, such as image-based diagnosis being more accurate for white patients and Apple Card allegedly offering men higher credit limits than women. AI is made by people, it’s built by people, it’s deployed by people, so it matters who those people are, and whether they’re bringing a wide range of experience and perspectives to their work Beckie Taylor, Tech Returners AI ethicist Axente said: “We owe it to a lot of great women who have been raising their voices, despite the backlash they have received. They help us understand better how this tech perpetuates these existing harms.” Some of these women have been “bullied”, “fired” and “ignored” during their quest to make sure the development of AI will benefit the majority rather than the few, according to Axente, who said we’re now in a better position to begin changing the mindset around technology development and adoption – away from building it for the sake of it and towards building it purposefully. An obvious way to ensure algorithms are representative of the wider population is to attract and retain more tech talent from underrepresented groups, but also to make sure those “shaping the future of humanity with AI” reflect the greater population of users who will eventually be forced to integrate AI into their everyday lives – “person-centric AI” should be the focus of the future. Axente said: “If we want to make AI work for us as individuals and as a collective, collaboration – not competition – is the way forward.”

At the Computer Weekly diversity in tech event in 2022, experts proposed a 15-point plan to improve diversity and inclusion across the industry. The suggestions they made focused on getting people into the sector and keeping them there, especially those currently under-represented in the sector who could solve many of the problems the industry is currently facing. She made some recommendations for underrepresented individuals and allies to push for small changes that when put together will make a big change. These include putting people forward for opportunities, calling out when there are male-only panels at events, making sure the opinion of quieter people is heard, and inviting male allies to women in tech events. “Your objective from this day is to be that voice that says is there a better way of doing this,” she said. “People will only do better if we all hold them accountable. How do we redefine the future of tech? Innovation doesn’t happen in silence, it happens when we break boundaries together – so go do one small thing today to make the world a better place tomorrow.”