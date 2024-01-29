Proposed changes to investment thresholds highlights lack of funding diversity

The concepts of technology startups and angel investment are often mentioned hand-in-hand, with the innovation landscape dominated by entrepreneurs pitching ideas on how to use technology to change people’s lives.

Angel investors play a big part in providing the money that gets these businesses going. Until now, the rules that make individuals exempt from Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules around the communication of financial promotions have allowed angel investments into businesses as long as that individual is of “high net worth”, which until this point has required them to have an income of at least £100,000 over the previous financial year, or net assets of at least £250,000.

Following a consultation, HM Treasury decided to change the criteria for what defines a “high net worth individual” – from 31 January, an individual will either need an income of at least £170,000 over the previous financial year, or net assets of at least £430,000.

This news came as a shock to many, with some in the angel investment space claiming it felt rushed and hushed.

The biggest concern for the technology sector is that the changes will cause a significant drop in female angel investors, as well as from underrepresented groups across the UK, threatening the diversity of potential small businesses in the tech space.

Mandy Nyarko, an angel investor with Ada Ventures and co-founder of Startup Discovery School, said: “Since 2005, the income threshold that gives you the opportunity to make investments under the high net worth criteria was set at £100,000.

“But as of 31 January, that is set to increase to £170,000; this will have an outsized impact on intersectional angel investors – in fact, it is forecasted that in England alone, this will reduce female angel investors down by 69%. We’re currently only accounting for 14% in the entire UK angel investing community. This will also have a massive impact on women-led ventures, as Alison Rose’s latest female entrepreneurship report stated: ‘Women back women.’”