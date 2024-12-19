Flamingo Images - stock.adobe.co
Top 10 women in tech and diversity in tech stories of 2024
As the year draws to a close, Computer Weekly looks over some of the notable stories relating to women in tech, diversity and inclusion throughout 2024
This year signalled a worrying time for diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology sector as many firms began rolling back their initiatives and efforts.
This lack of commitment led many notable diversity organisations to dial back their own efforts, not wanting to contribute to allowing firms to pretend to be making a difference rather than actually turning the dial.
As the year bows out, many questions still remain about how the diversity landscape will look next year in the UK’s tech sector.
1. Proposed changes to investment thresholds highlights lack of funding diversity
At the beginning of the year, women in the technology and finance sectors mobilised to reverse a government decisions which threatened to cause a diversity rift for startup funding.
Following a consultation, HM Treasury decided to change the criteria for what defines a “high-net-worth individual”, making it more difficult for women to become angel investors.
MP Caroline Dinenage backed the investHER campaign, which called for a change in the new law, and eventually the decision was reversed.
2. BCS report shows lack of improvement in tech diversity
Research from BCS, expanding on the organisation’s study from before the pandemic, found that growth of diversity in the UK’s tech sector has been slow in the past five years.
Using women in tech as an example, the research found the number of women who make up UK tech professionals was 20% in 2022, only a 4% increase since 2018.
3. Misunderstanding and underrepresentation blocking tech diversity
There is lots of debate about what exactly prevents people from underrepresented groups choosing a tech sector career.
The Institute of Coding claimed in some research that people aren’t fully sure what a role in the technology sector involved, and this misunderstanding, alongside the lack of representation of the UK’s general population among those in tech roles, is a huge barrier for those considering a career in tech.
4. Everywoman announces 2024 Women in Tech Awards winners
In the summer of 2024, network for women in business, Everywoman, announced the winners of this year’s technology awards, in partnership with Bupa.
‘Empower. Transform. Thrive’ was the theme this year, with much of the conversation surrounding the importance of increasing the visibility and accessibility of female role models in the tech sector to encourage others into tech.
5. Everyone involved – expert advice surrounding D&I in tech
Each year, Computer Weekly, alongside its partner Harvey Nash, hosts a diversity in technology event to discuss subjects relating to the topic and to announce its list of the most influential women in UK technology.
The writeup from the 2023 event was released this year, including advice from tech experts on how to promote diversity and inclusion in tech businesses and why everyone needs to be involved where diversity, equity and inclusion is involved.
6. Knowledge24: ‘You can’t go it alone’ in life, says actress Viola Davis
As part of ServiceNow’s Knowledge24 event, actress Viola Davis spoke on her career, on women in tech, and on the importance of supporting those around you both in your career and in your life.
Stating that you “can’t go it alone” in life, Davis explained how mentorship and help from others massively helped her through her career, mirroring the conversation in the technology sector surrounding the importance of role models for encouraging others to pursue a tech role.
7. Having female AI decision-makers is a priority for 37% of UK business leaders
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly important in both life and business, leaving many concerned about the diversity of the teams who are developing it.
Research from IBM found that business leaders in the UK believe that making sure women are in decision-making positions in the technology sector will be vital for ensuring AI and other technologies are developed with everyone in mind.
8. Tech Talent Charter to disband after nearly 10 years of operation
After its annual report found that the tech industry is dialling back on diversity initiatives, the Tech Talent Charter announced it would be disbanding after nearly 10 years in operation.
As it closed its doors, it issued a call to action to the industry not to go backwards in its efforts to improve the industry, giving advice on what to do next.
9. Women face greater risk of job displacement from automation
The industry’s concern that not having women involved in the development of technologies such as AI would have a detrimental affect on some user groups was confirmed by research from Code First Girls and Tech Talent Charter.
Job automation is 40% more likely to affect women than men, according to the joint research, though this could be improved with ongoing training.
10. From beauty model to tech role model – this year’s most influential woman in UK tech
In 2024, Sheridan Ash, co-CEO of technology education charity Tech She Can, became the 13th person to be named Computer Weekly’s most influential woman in UK tech.
The announcement was made alongside the rest of the top 50, as well as Computer Weekly’s 2024 Rising Stars, and the list of women in tech Hall of Famers.