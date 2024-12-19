Top 10 women in tech and diversity in tech stories of 2024

This year signalled a worrying time for diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology sector as many firms began rolling back their initiatives and efforts.

This lack of commitment led many notable diversity organisations to dial back their own efforts, not wanting to contribute to allowing firms to pretend to be making a difference rather than actually turning the dial.

As the year bows out, many questions still remain about how the diversity landscape will look next year in the UK’s tech sector.

2. BCS report shows lack of improvement in tech diversity Research from BCS, expanding on the organisation’s study from before the pandemic, found that growth of diversity in the UK’s tech sector has been slow in the past five years. Using women in tech as an example, the research found the number of women who make up UK tech professionals was 20% in 2022, only a 4% increase since 2018.

3. Misunderstanding and underrepresentation blocking tech diversity There is lots of debate about what exactly prevents people from underrepresented groups choosing a tech sector career. The Institute of Coding claimed in some research that people aren’t fully sure what a role in the technology sector involved, and this misunderstanding, alongside the lack of representation of the UK’s general population among those in tech roles, is a huge barrier for those considering a career in tech.

4. Everywoman announces 2024 Women in Tech Awards winners In the summer of 2024, network for women in business, Everywoman, announced the winners of this year’s technology awards, in partnership with Bupa. ‘Empower. Transform. Thrive’ was the theme this year, with much of the conversation surrounding the importance of increasing the visibility and accessibility of female role models in the tech sector to encourage others into tech.

5. Everyone involved – expert advice surrounding D&I in tech Each year, Computer Weekly, alongside its partner Harvey Nash, hosts a diversity in technology event to discuss subjects relating to the topic and to announce its list of the most influential women in UK technology. The writeup from the 2023 event was released this year, including advice from tech experts on how to promote diversity and inclusion in tech businesses and why everyone needs to be involved where diversity, equity and inclusion is involved.

6. Knowledge24: ‘You can’t go it alone’ in life, says actress Viola Davis As part of ServiceNow’s Knowledge24 event, actress Viola Davis spoke on her career, on women in tech, and on the importance of supporting those around you both in your career and in your life. Stating that you “can’t go it alone” in life, Davis explained how mentorship and help from others massively helped her through her career, mirroring the conversation in the technology sector surrounding the importance of role models for encouraging others to pursue a tech role.

7. Having female AI decision-makers is a priority for 37% of UK business leaders Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly important in both life and business, leaving many concerned about the diversity of the teams who are developing it. Research from IBM found that business leaders in the UK believe that making sure women are in decision-making positions in the technology sector will be vital for ensuring AI and other technologies are developed with everyone in mind.

8. Tech Talent Charter to disband after nearly 10 years of operation After its annual report found that the tech industry is dialling back on diversity initiatives, the Tech Talent Charter announced it would be disbanding after nearly 10 years in operation. As it closed its doors, it issued a call to action to the industry not to go backwards in its efforts to improve the industry, giving advice on what to do next.