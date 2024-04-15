Infinigate handed UKI distie role by Ironscales

Security player Ironscales has expanded its relationship with Infinigate to cover the UK and Ireland.

The email security specialist has been working with the channel player since May 2023 in Benelux, the Nordics and Switzerland.

The move will give the distributor more options to put in front of its base of managed service providers (MSPs) and rewards the work done over the past year.

“We are building on our successful partnership with Infinigate and extending our reach across Europe, adding an important market. The UK is a key addition for us where we see considerable opportunity to provide advanced phishing protection to MSPs, MSSPs [managed security service providers], value-added resellers (VARs) and system integrators,” said Russell McGuire, chief revenue officer at Ironscales.

The vendor is operating a channel go-to-market and is keen to build its connections, particularly with MSPs.

“Ironscales values Infinigate for its strong cloud capabilities for integrations, its unique go-to-market differentiation, and its global reach within the MSP and MSSP ecosystem,” added McGuire.

Security watchers have been tracking increased levels of phishing activity side-stepping traditional email security defences by exploiting human curiosity.

The current situation is only likely to get more challenging, with research from Hornetsecurity highlighting how significant numbers of customers are worried about artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted phishing attacks.

“Businesses must recognise the potential of AI in tackling cyber threats and integrate it in their security strategies to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated attacks,” said Hornetsecurity CEO Daniel Hofmann.

Lewis Dick, alliances director at Infinigate UK&I, said hackers were still using email as a route to attack users and it was a timely addition to the UK and Ireland portfolio.

“The Ironscales platform addresses a common risk that is increasing in frequency and complexity for businesses of all sizes and segments. The platform offers an innovative ‘secure user’ approach to email security, which perfectly complements Infinigate’s cyber security portfolio,” he said.

“The launch of Ironscales within our UK business will add to our growing range of managed services, addressing businesses’ need for cost-effective, flexible protection. Our partners stand to benefit from increased retention to SaaS [software-as-a-service] systems and attachment rate to Microsoft apps – a great opportunity to secure ongoing growth,” he added.

Infinigate has a track record of trying to make life easier for managed service providers. The distie last featured on the pages of MicroScope earlier this year after it cut the ribbon on its offering to provide partners with more insights into how customers are using applications and how cost-efficiency and productivity can be improved.

The DX Insights programme was made available to partners looking to improve the digital experience they could deliver.