Infinigate adds DX depth and Evolve IP continues partner recruitment

Security, networking and cloud distributor Infinigate UK and Ireland has cut the ribbon on a programme to help partners improve their digital experience insights.

The channel player has taken Riverbed’s Aternity Digital Experience Management (DEM) as the basis of an offering to provide partners with more insights into how customers are using applications and how cost-efficiency and productivity can be improved.

The DX Insights programme is open to partners that want to improve the digital experience they can deliver by monitoring performance levels so users can avoid getting bogged down with slow systems.

With many customers undergoing digital transformation processes, the pressure on the network has increased, and the risks of users suffering negative experiences as apps slow down – despite the money being spent on systems – is rising.

“DX Insights answers very real business needs, helping partners provide a service that is very relevant to their customers, to maximise business effectiveness and efficiency,” said Justin Griffiths, managing director at Infinigate UK and Ireland. “The managed service option means it is easy to procure and flexible to use.”

Kirsten MacGregor, head of alliances and channel sales for UK and Ireland at Riverbed, said the distributor was going to arm partners with information that would translate into positive customer experiences.

“Infinigate’s DX Insights provides partners with opportunities to expand their business with more flexible licensing models to deliver optimal digital experiences to customers,” she said.