Infinigate rebranding setting up the next phase of growth

Infinigate has rebranded its Vuzion business to underline its commitment to the cyber security market, and indicated it is preparing the pan-European distribution business for its next phase of growth.

The distributor has introduced the Infinigate Cloud brand to replace Vuzion, and indicated it has ambitious plans for the Fareham-based business, which it acquired last August.

“Vuzion becoming Infinigate Cloud is the natural next step for the business, merging our obsession for helping partners grow successful cloud businesses with the broader Infinigate values and identity,” said Michael Frisby, senior vice-president of cloud services at Infinigate.

“We plan to grow the team by more than 20% in the next 12 months, with most of these new colleagues joining the team in Fareham,” he added. “We will also see international expansion across multiple European markets.”

There continues to be increasing demand from customers for secure cloud products and services, and Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group, said the rebrand clearly positioned the firm as a player in that market.

“Secure cloud is a big area of expansion and focus for us, and it presents considerable market growth opportunities. Infinigate Cloud will address this opportunity across multiple countries, enabling the SaaS [software-as-a-service] model – a key opportunity for the channel. Vuzion’s knowledge and expertise in this area will give us a considerable advantage in the market,” he said.

As well as the introduction of Infinigate Cloud, the business also plans to drop the Nuvias moniker from the parts of the busines it acquired last summer, and will look to integrate other recent overseas acquisitions under its latest branding.

“The new brand heralds a significant milestone for us, as a company that has expanded considerably in recent years, uniting us all under the same mission. Our vision is characterised by accelerated growth and constant development, inherent in our brand promise for our channel and vendor partners, and our employees. We have been growing at above market average rate for several years and we plan to continue to do so, with an expectation to reach our €5bn revenue target by 2027,” he added.

Infinigate acquired Vuzion last summer, adding the cloud distributor and Microsoft specialist to its portfolio.

The channel player has been building up its UK presence, having also added the security and networking operations at Nuvias last July.

The firm made it clear in late 2021 that UK growth was a priority, with opportunities to make an impact and gain market share in the security market.