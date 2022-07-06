Node4 adds more Microsoft Azure skills with risual

Managed service provider (MSP) Node4 has opted to acquire fellow channel player risual in a move that will bolster its Microsoft Azure skills.

The addition of risual will add an operation that has Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status, 170 staff and a customer base that has been built up over 17 years. The company’s skilled staff were one of the main benefits of the deal and will strengthen Node4’s ability to support customers looking for support with digital transformation.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it underlines the strategy that Node4 is following to use acquisitions to bolster its market position. This deal for risual follows its acquisition of TNP in July last year.

The motivation for the TNP deal was also to gain more Microsoft expertise, but this time last year, the firm’s motivation was to gain Microsoft Dynamics 365 skills.

“As Node4 evolves as a business delivering more cloud-led transformation services, risual represents a perfect fit given its track record, consultancy skills and managed services in the public cloud,” said Andrew Gilbert, CEO of Node4.

“With complementary Microsoft skillsets, Node4 and risual are ideally suited to deliver the change that matters for clients and the transformation outcomes they need.”

Alun Rogers, co-founder of risual, said the company was aware of Node4 and viewed the deal as a good opportunity to take it into a fresh chapter.

“Joining the Node4 team is an extremely exciting step for risual, and their excellent reputation was a decisive factor in our decision to take risual into the group,” he said. “Node4’s exceptional service as standard, as well as its culture and commitment to providing strategic input and honest direction, is in perfect harmony with risual’s core values of honesty, openness and trust.”

Fellow co-founder Rich Proud said the staff were lined up behind the deal and viewed it as an opportunity. “The combined group is ready to lead our clients with insights to solve their most challenging needs considering secure and environmentally sustainable operations,” he said. “With an integrated team of highly skilled, trustworthy and experienced people, the group aims to guide and support clients with capacity and scale to meet any demand.”

This Node4 deal comes hot on the heels of the move made yesterday by Infinigate for the security and networking operations at the Nuvias Group and will add to the growing list of examples of consolidation that continues to sweep through the channel.